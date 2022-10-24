U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.46
    +13.71 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,275.98
    +193.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,841.56
    -18.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.70
    -0.35 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.30
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    +0.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9838
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1600
    +1.5300 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,354.68
    +189.17 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.82
    +0.47 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.57
    +47.84 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Peoples Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
·20 min read
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported third quarter 2022 results with highlights as follows:

Third quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Net earnings were $5.3 million or $0.96 per share and $0.93 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $3.4 million or $0.61 per share and $0.59 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

  • The Bank recognized $54,000 in Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fee income during the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $489,000 in PPP loan fee income for the same period one year ago.

Year to date highlights:

  • Net earnings were $12.0 million or $2.18 per share and $2.11 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $12.1 million or $2.16 per share and $2.10 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

  • The Bank recognized $948,000 in SBA PPP loan fee income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $3.0 million in PPP loan fee income for the same period one year ago.

  • Cash dividends were $0.69 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $0.49 per share for the prior year period.

  • Total loans were $1.0 billion at September 30, 2022, as compared to $884.9 million at December 31, 2021, despite a $17.9 million reduction in PPP loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Non-performing assetswere $3.7 million or 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million or 0.20% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

  • Total deposits were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

  • Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, were $1.5 billion or 97.99% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion or 98.14% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

  • Net interest margin was 3.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 3.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Three months ended September 30, 2022

Net earnings were $5.3 million or $0.96 per share and $0.93 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $3.4 million or $0.61 per share and $0.59 per diluted share for the prior year period. Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in third quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $13.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income is due to a $3.2 million increase in interest income and a $43,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income is due to a $1.2 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, a $811,000 increase in interest income on balances due from banks and a $1.1 million increase in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans and rate increases by the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a decrease in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The increase in interest income on balances due from banks is primarily due to rate increases by the Federal Reserve The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchased with additional cash resulting from an increase in deposits combined with higher yields on securities purchased during the second and third quarters of 2022. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $13.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $408,000, compared to a recovery of $182,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to an increase in reserves due to a net increase in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $757,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in appraisal volume and a $435,000 increase in service charge income, primarily due to service charge changes implemented in March 2022, which were partially offset by a $457,000 decrease in mortgage banking income due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume and additional mortgage loans being retained in the Bank's portfolio.

Non-interest expense was $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $12.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $595,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in appraisal volume, a $123,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to an increase in insurance costs and a $130,000 increase in other non-interest expenses.

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Net earnings were $12.0 million or $2.18 per share and $2.11 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $12.1 million or $2.16 per share and $2.10 per diluted share for the prior year period. The decrease in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in non-interest expense and an increase in the provision for loan losses, which were partially offset by an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $35.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $33.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income is due to a $2.1 million increase in interest income and a $393,000 decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income is primarily due to a $1.5 million increase in interest income on investment securities and a $1.3 million increase in interest income on balances due from banks, which were partially offset by a $747,000 decrease in interest income and fees on loans. The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchased with additional cash resulting from an increase in deposits combined with higher yields on securities purchased during the second and third quarters of 2022. The increase in interest income on balances due from banks is primarily due to rate increases by the Federal Reserve The decrease in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to a decrease in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $34.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $34.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $889,000, compared to a recovery of $863,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to an increase in reserves due to a net increase in the volume of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $21.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $18.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $3.9 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in appraisal volume and a $1.1 million increase in service charge income, primarily due to service charge changes implemented in March 2022, which were partially offset by a $1.8 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume and additional mortgage loans being retained in the Bank's portfolio.

Non-interest expense was $41.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $37.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $3.0 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in appraisal volume and a $566,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to an increase in insurance costs and a $476,000 increase in other non-interest expenses.

Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $824,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rate was 21.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 19.55% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Income tax expense was $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The effective tax rate was 20.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 20.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Total assets were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021. Available for sale securities were $444.4 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $406.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Total loans were $1.0 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $884.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase in loans was achieved despite a $17.9 million reduction in PPP loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Bank had $103,000 and $18.0 million in PPP loans at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-performing assets were $3.7 million or 0.22% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million or 0.20% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets include $3.7 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $19,000 in other loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $51,000 in other loans at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $10.0 million or 1.00% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $9.4 million or 1.06% at December 31, 2021. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.5 billion and $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Management believes it is useful to calculate and present core deposits because of the positive impact this low cost funding source provides to the Bank's funding base. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $30.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $26.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $38.0 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $37.1 million at December 31, 2021. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Shareholders' equity was $103.9 million, or 6.78% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, compared to $142.4 million, or 8.77% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity is primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on investment securities available for sale due to rate changes from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022. The Company repurchased 22,000 shares of its common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was authorized in January 2022.

Peoples Bank operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this earnings release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by the Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS:

Cash and due from banks

$

55,063

$

44,711

$

42,098

Interest-bearing deposits

100,398

232,788

221,210

Cash and cash equivalents

155,461

277,499

263,308

Investment securities available for sale

444,367

406,549

402,905

Other investments

2,762

3,668

3,725

Total securities

447,129

410,217

406,630

Mortgage loans held for sale

975

3,637

9,086

Loans

1,004,907

884,869

891,005

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(10,030

)

(9,355

)

(8,963

)

Net loans

994,877

875,514

882,042

Premises and equipment, net

18,508

16,104

16,625

Cash surrender value of life insurance

17,601

17,365

17,265

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

41,739

23,857

21,295

Total assets

$

1,676,290

$

1,624,193

$

1,616,251

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

563,142

$

514,319

$

529,118

Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings

839,532

797,179

777,721

Time, $250,000 or more

30,118

26,333

26,357

Other time

68,299

74,917

76,769

Total deposits

1,501,091

1,412,748

1,409,965

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

37,986

37,094

32,332

Junior subordinated debentures

15,464

15,464

15,464

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

17,825

16,518

14,948

Total liabilities

1,572,366

1,481,824

1,472,709

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value; authorized

5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

-

Common stock, no par value; authorized

20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

5,641,030 shares at 9/30/22, 5,661,569 shares at

12/31/21, 5,661,569 shares at 9/30/21

52,752

53,305

53,305

Common stock held by deferred compensation trust,

at cost; 167,889 shares at 9/30/22, 162,193 shares

at 12/31/21, 160,611 shares at 9/30/21

(2,150

)

(1,992

)

(1,946

)

Deferred compensation

2,150

1,992

1,946

Retained earnings

97,029

88,968

86,927

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(45,857

)

96

3,310

Total shareholders' equity

103,924

142,369

143,542

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,676,290

$

1,624,193

$

1,616,251

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

11,051

$

9,807

$

30,727

$

31,474

Interest on due from banks

900

89

1,453

172

Interest on investment securities:

U.S. Government sponsored enterprises

1,580

679

2,676

1,899

State and political subdivisions

1,056

825

3,009

2,222

Other

24

21

67

93

Total interest income

14,611

11,421

37,932

35,860

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits

494

577

1,263

1,617

Time deposits

134

181

421

584

Junior subordinated debentures

146

69

324

211

Other

44

34

117

106

Total interest expense

818

861

2,125

2,518

NET INTEREST INCOME

13,793

10,560

35,807

33,342

PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES

408

(182

)

889

(863

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

13,385

10,742

34,918

34,205

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

Service charges

1,458

1,023

4,000

2,859

Other service charges and fees

169

187

540

570

Mortgage banking income

59

516

358

2,109

Insurance and brokerage commissions

213

266

709

764

Appraisal management fee income

2,711

1,954

9,656

5,775

Miscellaneous

2,183

2,094

5,904

5,876

Total non-interest income

6,793

6,040

21,167

17,953

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:

Salaries and employee benefits

6,177

6,054

18,469

17,903

Occupancy

2,038

1,999

5,886

5,891

Appraisal management fee expense

2,151

1,556

7,680

4,646

Other

3,089

2,959

9,004

8,528

Total non-interest expense

13,455

12,568

41,039

36,968

EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6,723

4,214

15,046

15,190

INCOME TAXES

1,416

824

3,070

3,064

NET EARNINGS

$

5,307

$

3,390

$

11,976

$

12,126

PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Basic net earnings

$

0.96

$

0.61

$

2.18

$

2.16

Diluted net earnings

$

0.93

$

0.59

$

2.11

$

2.10

Cash dividends

$

0.18

$

0.17

$

0.69

$

0.49

Book value

$

18.99

$

26.09

$

18.99

$

26.09

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended

September 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:

Available for sale securities

$

490,617

$

378,808

$

453,371

$

329,957

$

349,647

Loans

971,592

889,455

925,178

917,473

908,682

Earning assets

1,624,128

1,534,672

1,595,485

1,462,616

1,483,519

Assets

1,686,147

1,619,442

1,665,600

1,547,405

1,568,417

Deposits

1,506,666

1,420,294

1,477,264

1,353,636

1,372,857

Shareholders' equity

114,289

144,650

127,835

146,912

147,741

SELECTED KEY DATA:

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

3.39

%

2.76

%

3.02

%

3.08

%

2.99

%

Return on average assets

1.25

%

0.83

%

0.96

%

1.05

%

0.96

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

18.42

%

9.30

%

12.53

%

11.04

%

10.24

%

Average shareholders' equity to total average assets

6.78

%

8.93

%

7.68

%

9.49

%

9.42

%

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:

Balance, beginning of period

$

9,789

$

9,287

$

9,355

$

9,908

$

9,908

Provision for (Recovery of) loan losses

408

(182

)

889

(863

)

(1,163

)

Charge-offs

(306

)

(306

)

(590

)

(542

)

(762

)

Recoveries

139

164

376

460

1,372

Balance, end of period

$

10,030

$

8,963

$

10,030

$

8,963

$

9,355

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSET QUALITY:

Non-accrual loans

$

3,708

$

2,704

$

3,230

90 days past due and still accruing

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$

3,708

$

2,704

$

3,230

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.22

%

0.17

%

0.20

%

Loans modifications related to COVID-19

$

-

$

-

$

-

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

270.50

%

331.47

%

289.63

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.00

%

1.01

%

1.06

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.00

%

1.04

%

1.08

%

LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:

Percentage of loans by risk grade

Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality)

0.57

%

0.94

%

0.78

%

Risk Grade 2 (high quality)

19.68

%

19.07

%

19.12

%

Risk Grade 3 (good quality)

72.87

%

69.24

%

70.41

%

Risk Grade 4 (management attention)

5.63

%

8.15

%

7.70

%

Risk Grade 5 (watch)

0.59

%

1.88

%

1.23

%

Risk Grade 6 (substandard)

0.66

%

0.72

%

0.76

%

Risk Grade 7 (doubtful)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Risk Grade 8 (loss)

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

At September 30, 2022, including non-accrual loans, there were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch and Substandard risk grades.

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using an effective tax rate of 22.98% and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Contact:

Lance A. Sellers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey N. Hooper
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
828-464-5620, Fax 828-465-6780

SOURCE: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721138/Peoples-Bancorp-Announces-Third-Quarter-2022-Results

Recommended Stories