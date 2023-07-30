Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Peoples Bancorp investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.56 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Peoples Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 5.6% on its current stock price of $28.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Peoples Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Peoples Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Peoples Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Peoples Bancorp earnings per share are up 6.3% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Peoples Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Peoples Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Peoples Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Peoples Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Peoples Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

