PepsiCo downgraded, Chewy upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top 5 Upgrades:

Jefferies upgraded Paccar (PCAR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $115, up from $85. The firm believes chances for a meaningful truck downturn in 2024 are fading, and continues to expect strong industry growth in 2025-2026 ahead of 2027 emissions regulations. [Read more]

B. Riley upgraded Cohu (COHU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $50, up from $38. The firm believes a "slew of substantive" operations and product gains are underway this downcycle to position the company for strong revenue acceleration with gross margin expansion when spending inflects. [Read more]

JPMorgan upgraded Progressive (PGR) to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $146. The company's June results were "poor" but do not alter the long-term view of the company's earnings power and growth potential, JPMorgan tells investors in a research note. [Read more]

Goldman Sachs upgraded Yelp (YELP) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $47, up from $39. The firm sees a "broadly stable-to-improving environment" for digital advertising in Q2 against lowered expectations. [Read more]

Goldman Sachs upgraded Chewy (CHWY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $50, up from $39. The firm sees a more positive risk/reward skew at current levels and is increasingly more positive on Chewy's ability to maintain 10%-plus sales growth from 2023 to 2027. [Read more]



Top 5 Downgrades:



Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo (PEP) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $210 following the "strong" Q2 report. The shares are now fairly valued post the large outperformance as the catalysts played out, the firm says. [Read more]



Odeon Capital downgraded Wells Fargo (WFC) to Hold from Buy with a $43.75 price target. While the reported earnings of $1.25 per share for Q2 were "positive," a deeper look into the company's results "suggests that it seems to have stalled in its recovery" and it appears that the company's real book value is "well below its stated book value," the firm tells investors. [Read more]



Piper Sandler downgraded Twilio (TWLO) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $71, up from $56. While Twilio may be finding more stability than prior quarters as crypto and other headwinds abate, the macro environment uncertainty and recent divestitures will create "messiness" for sales estimates ahead that are likely too high, says the firm. [Read more]



Citi downgraded AT&T (T) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $16, down from $22. The firm believes the telecommunication industry's historical use of lead sheathed cabling is likely to remain an overhang for the stocks and valuations for at least a few months and potentially longer until the market can better measure the financial risk. [Read more]

