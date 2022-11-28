U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Peracetic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 1,685 million by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Peracetic Acid Market is projected to grow from USD 813 million in 2020 to USD 1,685 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The drivers of the industry are the growing usage of peracetic acid in end-use industries and the demand for high-quality biocides products. The availability of different product grades and shift in consumer preference toward high-quality products are also important drivers of the market in recent times. Increase in the use of peracetic acid in industries, such as healthcare, food & beverage, water treatment, pulp & paper, and the emergence of new applications (laundry, breweries, wineries, and agriculture) are expected to change the market dynamics. The growing demand in India, China, Brazil, South-East Asia, and Mexico is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1111

Browse In-Depth TOC On "Peracetic Acid Market”

125 - Market Data Tables

59 - Figures

183 - Pages

List of Key Players in Peracetic Acid Market:

  1. Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  2. Solvay SA (Belgium)

  3. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

  4. Ecolab Inc. (US)

  5. Enviro Tech Chemical Services (US)

  6. Kemira Ojy (Finland)

  7. Christeyns (Belgium)

  8. SEITZ GmBH (Germany)

  9. Jubilant Life Sciences (India)

  10. Sopura (Belgium)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Peracetic Acid Market:

  1. Driver: rivers Advantage of peracetic acid over other substitute biocides

  2. Restraint: High cost and low awareness of benefits

  3. Opportunity: High growth potential in APAC

  4. Challenge: Highly reactive product

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. The sterilant application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

  2. The water treatment end-use industry of the peracetic acid market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

  3. The peracetic acid market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1111

The sterilant application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The sterilant segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the other application segments. It is an emerging application of peracetic acid. The major factor responsible for the growth of sterilants is their increased demand in the food industry, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and other industrial products. The rising population is also projected to boost the demand from end-user industries, such as healthcare and life sciences.

The water treatment end-use industry of the peracetic acid market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The wastewater treatment application is witnessing a surge in demand and is projected to register a high CAGR in the next five years, globally. The growing and developing economies of Asia Pacific, such as China and India, with their infrastructural and technological development in the end-use industries, are expected to increase the demand for peracetic acid in the markets. The global water treatment market will continuously grow at a higher rate and is projected to drive the overall market of water treatment products. The superior peracetic acid product is expected to surpass the biocides industry growth due to its larger acceptance and rising demand from end-users.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1111

The peracetic acid market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The peracetic acid market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand from end-use industries, including water treatment, food, and healthcare is increasing the demand for peracetic acid products. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by increased foreign investments due to cheap labor and accessible raw materials. In addition, government proposals to improve the healthcare and water treatment activities along with the increase in the manufacture of end-use products, are driving the peracetic acid market.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting      

Related Reports:

  1. Vertical Injection Molding Machine Market

  2. Composite Preforms Market

  3. Water Treatment Chemicals Market

  4. Industrial Liquid Coating Market

  5. Infrastructure Adhesives Sealants Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


