Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,987.50
    +12.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,655.00
    +42.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,728.00
    +68.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.50
    +4.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.89
    +0.58 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.70
    -2.70 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0778
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.99
    -0.07 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2633
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1560
    +0.2560 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,077.70
    +180.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.77
    -28.24 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,119.92
    -40.74 (-0.11%)
     

Performance Food Group Co Reports Solid Growth in Q2 and H1 Fiscal 2024

GuruFocus Research
·4 min read

  • Net Sales: Increased to $14.3 billion in Q2 and $29.2 billion in H1.

  • Gross Profit: Improved by 6.6% in Q2 and 6.1% in H1.

  • Net Income: Rose by 10.1% in Q2 and 19.3% in H1.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: Grew by 11.9% in Q2 and 9.9% in H1.

  • Diluted EPS: Increased by 8.7% in Q2 and 18.7% in H1.

  • Free Cash Flow: Reached $406.9 million in H1.

  • Share Repurchase: PFGC repurchased and retired shares worth $78.1 million in H1.

On February 7, 2024, Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading food-service distributor in North America, reported a 2.9% increase in net sales to $14.3 billion for the quarter and a 2.2% increase to $29.2 billion for the first half of the year. This growth was driven by a solid 2.1% and 2.4% increase in total case volume for the respective periods.

Performance Food Group Co, which holds a 9% market share and stands as the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor, has seen its gross profit improve by 6.6% to $1.6 billion in the second quarter and by 6.1% to $3.3 billion for the first half of the fiscal year. The company's net income also showed a robust increase, rising by 10.1% to $78.3 million in Q2 and by 19.3% to $199.0 million in H1.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric for evaluating a company's operating performance, increased by 11.9% to $345.4 million in Q2 and by 9.9% to $729.2 million in H1. Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) saw an 8.7% increase to $0.50 in Q2 and an 18.7% increase to $1.27 in H1, while Adjusted Diluted EPS also grew by 8.4% to $0.90 in Q2 and by 7.3% to $2.05 in H1.

Performance Food Group Co Reports Solid Growth in Q2 and H1 Fiscal 2024
Performance Food Group Co Reports Solid Growth in Q2 and H1 Fiscal 2024

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's financial achievements are significant, particularly in the context of the Retail - Defensive industry, where consistent cash flow generation and market share gains are critical for long-term success. PFGC's ability to grow its independent case volume and execute a favorable mix shift has led to margin expansion and a strong cash flow generation, which is crucial for sustaining operations and pursuing strategic growth initiatives.

Operating expenses increased by 5.1% to $1.4 billion in Q2 and by 4.8% to $2.9 billion in H1, primarily due to higher personnel expenses and maintenance costs. The effective tax rate also increased, impacting net income growth. Despite these challenges, PFGC's performance reflects a resilient business model and effective cost management strategies.

Segment Performance and Outlook

PFGC's Foodservice segment saw a 2.6% increase in net sales to $7.1 billion in Q2, driven by case volume growth. The Vistar segment's net sales grew by 7.4% to $1.2 billion, and the Convenience segment's net sales increased by 1.3% to $5.9 billion in Q2. Adjusted EBITDA for these segments also showed positive trends, with Convenience notably increasing by 20.5% to $83.5 million in Q2.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, PFG expects net sales to be between $14.0 billion and $14.3 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA projected to be in the range of $310 million to $330 million. For the full fiscal year, net sales are anticipated to be between $59 billion and $60 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA expected at the upper end of the $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion range. The company also reiterates its 3-year targets, aiming for annual net sales of $62 to $64 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $1.5 and $1.7 billion in fiscal 2025.

Performance Food Group Co's solid financial performance in the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2024 demonstrates the company's ability to navigate a challenging market environment and continue delivering value to its shareholders. With a focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions, PFGC is well-positioned to maintain its momentum and achieve its long-term financial targets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Performance Food Group Co for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Advertisement