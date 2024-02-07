Performance Food Group Co Reports Solid Growth in Q2 and H1 Fiscal 2024

Net Sales : Increased to $14.3 billion in Q2 and $29.2 billion in H1.

Gross Profit : Improved by 6.6% in Q2 and 6.1% in H1.

Net Income : Rose by 10.1% in Q2 and 19.3% in H1.

Adjusted EBITDA : Grew by 11.9% in Q2 and 9.9% in H1.

Diluted EPS : Increased by 8.7% in Q2 and 18.7% in H1.

Free Cash Flow : Reached $406.9 million in H1.

Share Repurchase: PFGC repurchased and retired shares worth $78.1 million in H1.

On February 7, 2024, Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading food-service distributor in North America, reported a 2.9% increase in net sales to $14.3 billion for the quarter and a 2.2% increase to $29.2 billion for the first half of the year. This growth was driven by a solid 2.1% and 2.4% increase in total case volume for the respective periods.

Performance Food Group Co, which holds a 9% market share and stands as the third-largest U.S. food-service distributor, has seen its gross profit improve by 6.6% to $1.6 billion in the second quarter and by 6.1% to $3.3 billion for the first half of the fiscal year. The company's net income also showed a robust increase, rising by 10.1% to $78.3 million in Q2 and by 19.3% to $199.0 million in H1.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric for evaluating a company's operating performance, increased by 11.9% to $345.4 million in Q2 and by 9.9% to $729.2 million in H1. Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) saw an 8.7% increase to $0.50 in Q2 and an 18.7% increase to $1.27 in H1, while Adjusted Diluted EPS also grew by 8.4% to $0.90 in Q2 and by 7.3% to $2.05 in H1.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's financial achievements are significant, particularly in the context of the Retail - Defensive industry, where consistent cash flow generation and market share gains are critical for long-term success. PFGC's ability to grow its independent case volume and execute a favorable mix shift has led to margin expansion and a strong cash flow generation, which is crucial for sustaining operations and pursuing strategic growth initiatives.

Operating expenses increased by 5.1% to $1.4 billion in Q2 and by 4.8% to $2.9 billion in H1, primarily due to higher personnel expenses and maintenance costs. The effective tax rate also increased, impacting net income growth. Despite these challenges, PFGC's performance reflects a resilient business model and effective cost management strategies.

Segment Performance and Outlook

PFGC's Foodservice segment saw a 2.6% increase in net sales to $7.1 billion in Q2, driven by case volume growth. The Vistar segment's net sales grew by 7.4% to $1.2 billion, and the Convenience segment's net sales increased by 1.3% to $5.9 billion in Q2. Adjusted EBITDA for these segments also showed positive trends, with Convenience notably increasing by 20.5% to $83.5 million in Q2.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, PFG expects net sales to be between $14.0 billion and $14.3 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA projected to be in the range of $310 million to $330 million. For the full fiscal year, net sales are anticipated to be between $59 billion and $60 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA expected at the upper end of the $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion range. The company also reiterates its 3-year targets, aiming for annual net sales of $62 to $64 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $1.5 and $1.7 billion in fiscal 2025.

Performance Food Group Co's solid financial performance in the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2024 demonstrates the company's ability to navigate a challenging market environment and continue delivering value to its shareholders. With a focus on organic growth and strategic acquisitions, PFGC is well-positioned to maintain its momentum and achieve its long-term financial targets.

