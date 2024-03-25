Performance Food Group's (NYSE:PFGC) investors will be pleased with their favorable 91% return over the last five years

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) share price is up 91% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. It's fair to say the stock has continued its long term trend in the last year, over which it has risen 31%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Performance Food Group became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so investors may expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Performance Food Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Performance Food Group provided a TSR of 31% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 14% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

