Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2024

Seth Barker: Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Perimeter Solutions’ fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Speaking on today’s call are Haitham Khouri, Chief Executive Officer; and Kyle Sable, Chief Financial Officer. We want to remind anyone who maybe listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, February 22, 2024, and these statements have not been nor will they be updated subsequent to today’s call. Also, today’s call may contain forward-looking statements. The statements made today are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate, and our actual results may materially differ from those expressed or implied on today’s call.

Please review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results. The company would also like to advise you that during the call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our earnings press release and presentation, both of which will be available on our website and on the SEC’s website. With that, I will turn the call over to Haitham Khouri, Chief Executive Officer.

Haitham Khouri: Thank you, Seth. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. As always, I’ll start on Slide 3 with summary comments on our strategy. As we stated repeatedly, our goal is to deliver private equity like returns with the liquidity of a public market. We plan to attain this goal by owning, operating and growing uniquely high-quality businesses. We define uniquely high-quality businesses through the following five very specific economic criteria: number one, recurring and predictable revenue streams; number two, long-term secular growth tailwinds; number three, products that account for critical but small portions of larger value streams; number four, significant free cash flow generation with higher returns on tangible capital; and number five, the potential for opportunistic consolidation.

We believe that these five economic criteria are present at our current businesses, and we use these criteria to evaluate potential new acquisitions. As described on Slide 4, we seek to drive long-term equity value creation by a consistent improvement in our three operational value drivers, which are: number one, profitable new business; number two, continual productivity improvements; and number three, pricing to reflect the value our products and services provide. In addition to our three operational value drivers, we seek to maximize equity value creation through a clear focus on the allocation of our capital as well as the management of our capital structure. Turning now to our financial results on Slide 5. 2023 presented challenging demand environments in both our Fire Safety and Specialty Products businesses.

Starting with Fire Safety. The 2023 fire season was very mild, with 2.3 million acres burned ex Alaska. This represented an almost 50% decrease versus 2022, which itself was a mild season and was almost 60% below a 10-year U.S. average. We believe that the mild 2023 season was primarily driven by idiosyncratic weather events, including record aggregate rainfall and snow pack in some of the most fire-prone regions of the United States in the first half of the year and unique storm activity during the fire season, including tropical storm Hilary in August. Despite the almost 50% year-over-year decline in U.S. acres burned ex Alaska, 2023 Fire Safety revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin were all roughly flat versus 2022. Fire Safety’s 2023 financial result outperformed the decline in acres burned, principally due to: first, improved unit economics throughout our retardant business; second, continued particularly strong performance from our international retardant markets; and third, continued excellent performance from our suppressants business.

We believe that these 3 positive drivers are the direct result of the rigorous application of our 3P’s operating strategy, which I summarized on Slide 4, and which we will continue to drive going forward in all corners of our business, irrespective of end market conditions. Our Specialty Products business also experienced a weak demand environment in 2023. We believe this was principally driven by inventory destocking activity in the specialty chemical supply chain. This weak demand environment is reflected in our ‘23 Specialty Products financial results, with full year revenue down 28% and adjusted EBITDA down 57% versus the prior year. We will continue to refrain from real-time commentary or timing predictions around the market recovery, though I will reiterate our confidence that demand for our products should recover.

Before moving on from our ‘23 financial results, I’ll note that while both our businesses experienced weak end markets in ‘23, both also reap the benefits of a couple of years of strong execution on our 3P’s value driver strategy. The resulting ‘23 performance establishes a credible base EBITDA in a soft end market scenario. Turning to cash and capital allocation. We repurchased approximately 6.3 million shares in the fourth quarter at an average price of $4.21. We repurchased approximately 12.2 million shares in 2023 at an average price of $5.24. Our Board of Directors has approved a new $100 million share repurchase authorization, which replaces our prior authorization. Let me spend a moment now on capital allocation more generally.

We’re confident that our 3P’s operating strategy will create significant value when applied to the right businesses as defined by the 5 target economic criteria on Slide 3. This confidence is based on the underlying improvement was delivered in each of our retardants, suppressants and Specialty Products businesses over the past 2 years. The improvement in our retardants business is evidenced by Fire Safety is approximately flat 2023 financial performance, despite the almost 50% year-over-year decline in U.S. acres burned ex Alaska versus 2022. The improvement in our suppressants business is evidenced by the fact that we’ve approximately doubled adjusted EBITDA margins between 2021 and 2023 and have well more than doubled adjusted EBITDA dollars over this period.

The improvement in our Specialty Products business is best evidenced by its strong performance in 2022 prior to the aforementioned destock activity. As enthusiastic as we are about M&A-driven value creation, we are constantly evaluating the IRR trade-off between actionable acquisitions and share repurchases. As evidenced by our actions, in particular, over the latter part of 2023, we’ve deemed shrinking our share count to prevailing valuations to be the best use of our capital to date. We will continue to constantly evaluate our capital allocation alternatives and expect to deploy all of our excess free cash flow as well as the incremental leverage capacity we expect to generate through organic EBITDA growth towards the highest IRR combination of M&A, share repurchases and special dividends.

As I’ve done the last couple of earnings calls, I’ll now comment on the competitive environment in our retardant business. We believe that Perimeter is the gold standard as far as the efficacy and safety of our products, quality of our service and the passion, dedication and integrity of our team. Despite a high degree of confidence in our business, we will not fall into the standard incumbent trap of ignoring, dismissing or minimizing potential competition. We believe that only the paranoid survive, and we take every potential competitive risk no matter how remote seriously. Between the clear superiority of our products, services and people, our competitive spirit and our ever vigilant mindset, we believe that we will thrive in any future environment.

I’ll close by noting that we will refrain from providing annual guidance, both for 2024 and as a go-forward policy. As is hopefully clear from our 2023 results relative to end market conditions as well as from the commentary around our businesses, we feel good about our prospects and expect to report solid financial results in a normalized demand environment. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Kyle.

Kyle Sable: Thanks, Haitham. Fourth quarter sales in our Fire Safety business were $35.4 million, up 81% versus the prior year and $225.6 million for the full year 2023, approximately flat versus 2022. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA in our Fire Safety business was $7 million, up from a loss of $3.9 million the prior year and $76.2 million for the full year 2023, down 1% versus 2022. We are pleased with our Fire Safety results in the fourth quarter, but are mindful of the fact that our fire business’ seasonality for the fourth quarter typically generates less than 10% of annual EBITDA, exaggerates small changes in both revenue and profitability. Approximately half of the improvement in our year-over-year Q4 financial performance was due to our suppressants business and half was due to retardants.

The improvement in suppressants was largely driven by strength in fluorine-free foams, aided by our recent mil-spec qualification. While the improvement in retardants was primarily due to strong performance in our international markets and improved unit economics across geographies, each of these components be it international growth in retardants, successful new product introductions in suppressants or improved unit economics across our various Fire Safety products and services is the direct result of the rigorous and successful application of our 3P’s operating strategy. Fourth quarter sales in our Specialty Products business were $24.1 million, up 11% versus the prior year and $96.6 million for the full year 2023, down 28% versus 2022.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA in our Specialty Products business was $4.2 million, down 30% versus the prior year and $20.6 million for the full year 2023, down 57% versus 2022. 2023 revenue was impacted by lower volumes due to inventory destock activity and 2023 EBITDA was impacted by lower volumes compounded by high fixed costs. Q4 2023 EBITDA margins were below Q4 2022 due to the timing of certain charges and expenses. Moving to the consolidated business. Fourth quarter consolidated sales were $59.5 million, up 44% versus the prior year. Full year 2023 consolidated sales were $322.1 million, down 11% versus 2022. Fourth quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million, up from $2.1 million the prior year. Full year 2023 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $96.8 million, down 23% versus 2022.

Substantially all of the year-over-year decline in consolidated revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin is due to what we believe to be destock-related volumes in our Specialty Products business. Moving below adjusted EBITDA. Interest expense in the fourth quarter was $10.5 million, in line with our quarterly run rate. Full year interest expense was $41.4 million, also in-line with our long-term expectations. Depreciation was $2.6 million in Q4, while amortization expense was $13.8 million. Depreciation was $9.8 million for the full year, while amortization expense was $55.1 million. Cash paid for income tax was approximately $5.4 million in Q4 and $26 million for the full year. CapEx approximately $2.8 million in Q4 and $9.4 million for the full year.

Our long-term expectations for interest expense, depreciation, tax rate and CapEx are unchanged and summarized on Slide 6. Our long-term expectations for net working capital are unchanged as well, although we expect to receive a benefit from working capital in 2024, given our robust inventory position. We ended 2023 with approximately $675 million of senior notes, cash of approximately $47.3 million and approximately 146.5 million ordinary shares outstanding. With that, I’ll hand the call back to the operator for Q&A.

