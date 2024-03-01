Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will increase its dividend on the 26th of March to $0.276, which is 1.1% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.273. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Perrigo Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Perrigo is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

EPS is forecast to rise very quickly over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 2,694%, which is unsustainable.

Perrigo Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.36 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.09. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Perrigo's EPS has fallen by approximately 53% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Perrigo's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Perrigo's payments are rock solid. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Perrigo that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Perrigo not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

