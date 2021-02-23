U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,852.75
    -20.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,457.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,010.25
    -214.00 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.40
    -29.70 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.68
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.93
    -0.15 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.87
    +2.82 (+12.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4073
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3810
    +0.3280 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,742.65
    -4,969.29 (-9.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.84
    -163.49 (-14.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,603.81
    -8.43 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

The Morning After: More Mars pictures, videos and sound

Mat Smith, Richard Lawler and Engadget
·5 min read

Spotify is splitting its ambitions between podcasts and music. For the latter, it’s teasing a high-fidelity service that will arrive later this year, an idea the company has been testing since 2017. Spotify's current maximum audio bitrate is 320kbps, but bitrates for lossless audio can be dramatically higher — think around 1,411kbps — allowing music files to reproduce the nuances of the recording.

Spotify will be joining services like Tidal and Amazon Music, which already have a high-fidelity audio offering, but there’s no word on exactly how much the new service will cost. Instead of Spotify Even More Premium, the company is calling it Spotify HiFi.

Spotify - Renegades: Born in the USA
Spotify - Renegades: Born in the USA

During the Spotify Stream On event yesterday, the company also revealed it has exclusive rights to a new podcast from former President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen. The eight-episode series, called Renegades: Born in the USA, will explore topics such as “race, fatherhood, marriage and the future of America.” The first two episodes are out on Spotify now.

Those might have been the two major stories for Engadget readers, but the company also announced it planned to launch in 85 new markets, which could bring the service to more than a billion extra people. Facing threats from some of the biggest tech companies in the world, Spotify wants to claim a foothold in more countries and, if it can match local tastes, beat the richer, more powerful competition.

— Mat Smith

Watch NASA’s Perseverance land on Mars

And some new images of Mars.

Mars Perseverance rover
Mars Perseverance rover

After showing off early photos of Perseverance's safe descent to the surface last week, the agency has released video footage of the landing’s critical moments. It all kicks off seven miles above Mars’ surface, as Percy’s (yes, that’s the rover’s nickname) heat shield falls away during descent. And if you ever wanted to know what the surface of Mars sounded like, the rover was also able to send a few audible seconds of breeze from the red planet.
Continue reading.

Facebook will roll back its block on news posts in Australia

In 'the coming days,' Facebook will restore news posts for Australians.

Just a few days after blocking Australian publishers and residents from sharing news content, Facebook has reversed the policy. Initially, Facebook claimed "We will now prioritize investments to other countries, as part of our plans to invest in new licensing news programs and experiences."

According to news.com.au, Australian politicians confirmed additional amendments to the News Bargaining Code to "provide further clarity to digital platforms and news media businesses about the way the code is intended to operate.” According to The New York Times, the amendments include a two-month mediation period, which will give the sides time to work out media deals that may mean Facebook doesn't have to operate under the code.
Continue reading.

Huawei's Mate X2 foldable looks like a much better Galaxy Fold

The new phone will cost almost $2,800 and could be exclusive to China.

Huawei
Huawei

Huawei unveiled its third-gen foldable phone, the Mate X2, which looks an awful lot like the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Huawei has moved the foldable screen to inside the fold, with a relatively large 6.45-inch single OLED screen on the front. The new phone's Leica quad camera array includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera (a step up, at least on paper, from the 40-megapixel lens on the Xs) and a bunch of telephoto options.

It’s all desirable hardware, yes, but still no Google Apps or Play Store. Huawei says the phone will run on its EMUI 11 software, based on Android 10, adding that the new foldable will be among the first to be updated to its in-house HarmonyOS, set to appear in April.

That might not be the only barrier to purchase. In China, where it goes on sale on February 25th, the 256GB model will cost 17,999 yuan (around $2,785), making Samsung’s foldable phones look almost cheap in comparison. There’s no word on a Western launch yet.
Continue reading.

ThinkPad X1 Nano review: Light and mighty but doesn’t last

Lenovo’s lightest ThinkPad yet has one main drawback.

ThinkPad
ThinkPad

For a laptop that’s so light, the X1 Nano is impressively capable, says Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low. Lenovo sacrificed surprisingly little to make the lightest ThinkPad yet and even managed to improve its display and speakers. Sure, battery life is a big trade-off, but if you’re looking for something to throw in your book bag that won’t make it too heavy and don’t need something that lasts all day, the ThinkPad X1 Nano is worth considering. Just know that at $1,399, it has quite a few competitors.
Continue reading.

iPhone 12 shipments put Apple ahead of Samsung for the first time since 2016

Samsung ended 2020 on top but had a tough time through most of the year.

iPhone 12
iPhone 12

Apple shipped more phones in the final quarter of 2020 than any other manufacturer. Estimates from Gartner suggest the company shipped approximately 80 million iPhones in the previous quarter. That performance, one of Apple's best to date, pushed it past Samsung for the first time since 2016 — the era of the iPhone 7. In 2020, Apple released four iPhone models, from the iPhone 12 mini all the way up to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

What's on TV this week: 'Minari,' 'Snowfall' and 'Punky Brewster'

Disney's streaming service just launched internationally -- here's everything you need to know about Disney+ Star

Samsung's new phone sensor promises faster and more accurate autofocus

Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 delivers long range and brisk performance

The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

Rare's unreleased N64 game 'Dinosaur Planet' leaks online

Traeger's smart grill app comes to the Apple Watch

T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan has true unlimited data

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is a small-but-mighty gaming keyboard

SpaceX's first private flight will carry the youngest ever American to orbit

Recommended Stories

  • NASA reveals video of Perseverance's landing on Mars

    Officials also revealed more images that the rover has captured on the planet's surface.

  • Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

    Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors.

  • What you need to know about Disney+ Star

    Today, in several countries outside the US, Disney+ is debuting a new "channel" dubbed Star. It's the new bucket into which the media giant will put all of its titles not suitable for young eyes.

  • Samsung's new phone sensor promises faster and more accurate autofocus

    Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone camera sensor with a new feature called Dual Pixel Pro that promises faster and more accurate autofocus.

  • The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

    The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Minari,' 'Snowfall' and 'Punky Brewster'

    'Minari' makes its premiere on streaming platforms this week, while Peacock goes for retro vibes with 'Punky Brewster.'

  • Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

    The entry-level 43-inch model is the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

  • Spotify to launch a new high-end subscription, Spotify HiFi

    Spotify today announced its plans to roll out a new high-end subscription service, called Spotify HiFi, along with other new features and updates, including new content deals, and features for creators. The company said Spotify HiFi will launch later this year to Spotify Premium subscribers in select global markets, allowing them to listen to music in "CD-quality, lossless audio format." The news was first announced at Spotify's online event, "Stream On."

  • Spotify HiFi will bring CD-quality audio to 'select markets' this year

    Spotify is tremendously popular, sure, but it has never been a platform for audiophiles. That may change soon, though — the company confirmed today that it plans to launch a high-quality music streaming service in 'select markets' later this year.

  • Amazon begins using three-wheeled EVs for deliveries in seven Indian cities

    Amazon has partnered with Mahindra Electric to add 100 of its electric three-wheelers to its delivery fleet in India.

  • Facebook will roll back its block on news posts in Australia

    After blocking news posts in Australia for a few days, Facebook has reversed course.

  • President Obama and Bruce Springsteen debut podcast on Spotify

    President Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast exclusive on Spotify.

  • I'm obsessed with this $15 sports bra from Amazon — here's why

    "Keeps the girls locked and loaded!"

  • Second crew member of first all-civilian SpaceX mission revealed

    SpaceX is now in the business of flying people to space, and if all goes to plan, it'll be the first to provide a trip for a crew made up entirely of private space tourists later this year. Now, we know who will join billionaire and Shift4Payments founder Jared Isaacman on that trip – St. Jude Children's Research Hospital employee, and former patient Hayley Arceneaux. Arceneaux was already selected by Isaacman to be one of the four members of the crew for the mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon, which will include a flight to an unspecified orbit for a trip likely spanning a few days when it launches.

  • Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?

    Extended unemployment benefits provided much-needed relief to 40 million people in 2020, according to Century Foundation statistics. But now those Americans could be facing hefty tax bills this April...

  • The first sounds recorded on Mars, rover landing

    "I invite you now to if you would like to close your eyes and just imagine yourself sitting on the surface of Mars and listening to to the surroundings.”NASA scientists on Monday released the first sights and sounds ever recorded on Mars, a light gust of wind on the planet's surface.Vivid footage showed the rover, Perseverance, deploying its red-and-white supersonic parachute by way of a rocket-powered hovercraft and lowering its wheels to the ground in a plume of dust and smoke.The project’s lead engineer described watching the most advanced rover ever developed take its place on Mars, "It gives me goosebumps every time I see it, just, it's just amazing.”The footage was captured last Thursday from cameras mounted at different angles of the Perseverance landing craft as it passed through the planet’s thin atmosphere to gently touchdown inside a basin called the Jezero Crater.The six-wheeled vehicle sailed through space for almost seven months, over nearly 300 miles.The video montage of its landing was presented to reporters four days after the historic landing.The chief imaging scientist behind the project explains what’s presented, "This is it. This is Mars. We're here in our place that we're going to be exploring over the next months and coming years.”Scientists hope to extract samples from Martian rock for future analysis back on Earth - the first such specimens ever collected by humankind from another planet.

  • 'Revolutionary!': Amazon just dropped the price of its No. 1 best-selling Apple Mac Mini

    Ready to give your old computer the boot? Score Apple's newest fully loaded Mac Mini for its lowest price ever.

  • Multiplayer for 'Watch Dogs: Legion' arrives on March 9th

    Hack the planet (or at least London) with three of your friends in co-op missions.

  • Spotify is building machine learning-powered podcast discovery tools

    Spotify has gotten pretty good at finding music its users may want to hear based on their listening history. Unsurprisingly, the company is getting ready to do the same thing for podcasts.

  • Is Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ( NASDAQ:NNOX ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...