Personal Computer as a Service (PCaaS) Market Worth USD 2.14 Billion at a 44.53% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

PCaaS Market Growth Boost by Change in Consumers Inclination towards OPEX Model

New York, US, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Personal Computer as a Service Market Research Report, By Organization Size, Component, Vertical - Global Forecast till 2030”, the market will reach USD 2.14 billion at a 44.53% CAGR by 2030, according to the Market Research Future report.

PCaaS Market Drivers

The change in consumers’ inclination towards OPEX models over CAPEX model as well as rising need for working in the current technology environment in IT & telecommunication sectors will boost Personal Computer as a Service Market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global PCaaS market report include,

HP Development Company (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Dell Inc. (US)

Lenovo (Hong Kong)

CompuCom Systems Inc. (US)

Capgemini (France)

SHI International Corp. (US)

Dimension Data (South Africa)

Softcat PLC (UK)

Avaya Inc. (US)

Opportunities

Multiple Benefits of PCaaS to offer Robust Opportunities

The multiple benefits of PCaaS such as higher scalability and flexibility will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

PCaaS Market Restraints and Challenges

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Restraint

The lack of awareness regarding PCaaS and data & security protection risk may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Personal Computer as a Service Market Segmentation

The global Personal Computer as a Service (PCaaS) market is bifurcated based on organization size, component, and vertical.

By organization size, the PCaaS market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By component, the PCaaS market is segmented into software and hardware.

By vertical, the Personal Computer as a Service (PCaaS) market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, healthcare and life science, education, government, and BFSI.

PCaaS Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 2.14 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 44.53% Base Year 2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities This is reflective of the fact that there is a lucrative opportunity for PCaaS providers to take over the market. Key Market Drivers The growing need to cut-down Opex and Capex prompt the global PC as a service market expansion.

COVID-19 Analysis of Personal Computer as a Service Market

The market for personal computers as services has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of COVID 19, several industries now use remote workers. As a result, the market for personal computers as a service is unchanged. Currently, there is an increase in demand. Preconfigured hardware is becoming more and more popular, including laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and cellphones. The number of cyber-attacks has increased since the COVID epidemic. Cybercriminals frequently target those who work remotely. However, PCaaS makes it possible to prevent these threats. The system has built-in security features that guard against online dangers. In the approaching years, further beneficial developments will be brought about by the availability of security protocols.

Personal Computer as a Service Market Regional Analysis

North America to Sway PCaaS Market

According to the Personal Computer as a Service Market Analysis, North America is predicted to dominate. The service is used more frequently by both small and large businesses. In North America, investments are significant. Strong nations like the US and Canada make greater contributions. PCaaS Market demand is robust for both small firms and multinational corporations. Early adopters of this technology are primarily found in the IT industry. In this area, PCaaS is more widely known. Top Personal Computer as a Service Market Players is another factor that promotes growth. Furthermore, the PCaaS Market has a ton of room for expansion over the upcoming years. In terms of overall market share for personal computers, North America is the largest area. The service providers in this area, which range from microbusinesses to global corporations, have a great deal of experience in managing the IT infrastructure and keeping the business running smoothly.

An aggressive driving element supporting the market growth in the area is the enormous demand for PCs across several sectors. The market for personal computers (PCs) as a service is dominated by North America thanks to the service providers, who range from small firms to large corporations. The surge in demand for industrial computers across a wide range of industries will also contribute to the expansion of the personal computer (PC) as a service market in the region over the course of the forecast period. In terms of market share for PCaaS in 2020, North America will hold a 37.9% share. There are numerous service providers in this region, including SMEs in addition to big, international businesses. Industrial computers are in increasing demand across a wide range of sectors, which is propelling the PCaaS Market force.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in PCaaS Market

The next-largest region with the biggest percentage of shares is Asia Pacific. One of the region’s main drivers is the expansion of IT. Additionally, the affordability of personal computers as a service draws a lot of customers to the PCaaS Market. A large amount of growth in the personal computer (PC) as a service industry is anticipated in Asia-Pacific as a result of investments made by numerous tech behemoths and other multinational corporations in developing nations. Additionally, the growing demand for PCaaS as a result of the increased use of computers and other technology is predicted to fuel the expansion of the personal computer (PC) as a service market in this region in the next several years. In terms of global PC as a Service market share, Asia-Pacific came in second.

The expansion of the worldwide Personal Computer as a Service Market is being fueled by an increase in software businesses, government technology spending, and the quick development of 5G technology. The Malaysian government invested over US$ 15.5 billion in the IT sector in 2019 to reduce its reliance on foreign nations for software technologies. The Indian government is increasing investment in the SME sector in anticipation of Personal Computer as a Service Market expansion in this area. For this purpose, the Government of India (GOI) established the Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to offer individual micro and small businesses collateral-free loans of up to one crore.

The US government launched an investigation into Chinese inventions and IPRs in 2017 and increased the tax on $250 billion worth of the Chinese imports by 25%. This is an issue that can hinder the expansion of the Asia-Pacific region's market for PC as a service. As numerous tech behemoths and other global corporations invest in developing nations like China and India, APAC joins North America in this trend. Due to the rise in computer and other device usage, this will raise the need for PCaaS.

