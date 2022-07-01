U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

Pet Care Robots Market to Garner USD 3.65 Billion by 2030, states new Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Stralligence Consulting LLP d/b/a Next Move Strategy Consulting
·6 min read
Stralligence Consulting LLP d/b/a Next Move Strategy Consulting
Stralligence Consulting LLP d/b/a Next Move Strategy Consulting

Rise in awareness about animal welfare & well-being and the adoption of robotic technology to tackle health issues of pets propel the global pet care robots market growth.

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global pet care robots market generated USD 1.41 billion in 2021, and is expected to garner USD 3.65 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. Presenting thorough analysis and detailed explanation of each and every aspect of the market in 234 pages, the report becomes a rich source of information with 314 tables and 158 figures. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key segments, market estimations, region- & country-wise share, drivers & opportunities, and leading market players.

Along with offering an extensive analysis of market share and estimations, the research highlights the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the global pet care robots market size. This information is helpful to devise strategies and achieve the growth during the post-pandemic period and the following years.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/pet-care-robotic-market/request-sample

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.41 billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 3.65 billion

CAGR

11.2%

No. of Pages

234

Tables

314

Figures

158

Segments covered

Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in awareness about animal welfare and well-being

The penetration of robotic technology to tackle health issues of pets

Opportunities

The introduction of internet of things (IoT) technology for pet care

Steady increase in adoption of health tracking solutions for pets

The report offers a detailed account of driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities lying in the global pet care robots market. Rise in awareness about animal welfare and well-being along with the penetration of robotic technology to tackle health issues of pets drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in expenditure on pet care products by owners is a major factor that supplements the market growth. On the other hand, lack of knowledge about robotic monitoring solutions for pet care restrains the market growth up to certain extent.

Outlining the potential opportunities in the pet care robots industry, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The introduction of internet of things (IoT) technology for pet care and steady increase in adoption of health tracking solutions for pets present potential opportunities for the market.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/pet-care-robotic-market

The report provides an extensive analysis of key segments of the global pet care robots market. This information is valuable in determining the performance of key segments and their sub-segments, and estimations will help in deciding the future course of action. Key segments evaluated in the report are product type, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the report bifurcates the market into stationary robot and movable robot. Based on distribution channel, the research further classifies the market into online and offline. Based on application, the research sub-segments the market into video recording & monitoring, pet feeding, pet entertainment, and self-cleaning.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on region, the report sub-divides the global pet care robots market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the analysis in the report, North America held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, and will continue to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in number of pet lovers in the region, availability of wide distribution network for robotic products, and rise in expenditure on pets. However, Asia-Pacific region will grow steadily over the course of forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of robotics for various pet care activities including pet entertainment, pet feeding, and others. Moreover, the emergence of IoT technologies such as robotic video monitoring, automated robots for control and defense, and others also contributes toward the regional growth.

Through tabular and graphical representations, the research analyzes each aforementioned segment and sub-segment on the basis of regions and their respective countries. This information can be referred for determining the strategies to be adopted and steps to be taken before entering any regional market. For expanding the pet care robots market share, these insights prove to be the most valuable.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/pet-care-robotic-market/inquire-before-buying

The report outlines the competitive scenario of the global pet care robots market in a detailed manner. The portfolio and detailed information about the leading market players such as RobotShop Inc., Pawly, Smartpaw, Pebby Corporation, Pawbo, Whisker, Pumpkii, Rocki, Guru IOT, and Petsafe are mentioned in the research. The report offers insights on product portfolio and primary competitors of market players. These insights are helpful for investors in determining the investment feasibility.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/pet-care-robotic-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Drain Cleaning Robot Market by Type (Personal Cleaning Robot and Professional Cleaning Robot), by Sales Channel (Online and Offline), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, government, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market by Type (Good-To-Person Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), by Application (Sorting, Pick & Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, and Other Application), by End-User (Automotive, Electronic, FMCG, Logistic, Life Science, Healthcare, Education, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2030

Agricultural Robots Market by Type (Driverless Tractors, UAV, Milking Robots, Automated Harvest Robots, Others), By Applications (Dairy Management, Irrigation Management, Harvest Management, Soil Management, Inventory Management, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Farming Type (Indoor Farming, and Outdoor Farming), and By End Use (Field Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Livestock, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com


