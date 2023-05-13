Petco Health and Wellness Company's (NASDAQ:WOOF) one-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 42% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

The recent uptick of 6.0% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Petco Health and Wellness Company reported an EPS drop of 45% for the last year. This proportional reduction in earnings per share isn't far from the 42% decrease in the share price. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While Petco Health and Wellness Company shareholders are down 42% for the year, the market itself is up 2.6%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 3.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Petco Health and Wellness Company (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

