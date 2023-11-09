Phibro (PAHC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) reported revenue of $231.3 million, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.95 million, representing a surprise of -4.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada : $58.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $26.88 million versus $30.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

Net Sales by Region- United States : $131.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $139.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific : $14.48 million versus $16.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

Net Sales- Animal Health : $160.50 million compared to the $164.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition : $56 million compared to the $59.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines : $26.20 million compared to the $24.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other : $94.10 million versus $97.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional Specialties : $40.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.42 million.

Net Sales- Performance Products : $14.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health : $28.50 million compared to the $29.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$14.10 million compared to the -$13.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Phibro have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

