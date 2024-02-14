Coatue Management's Latest 13F Filing Highlights Key Tech Investments and Portfolio Adjustments

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Coatue Management, has a reputation for his tech-savvy investment strategies. A disciple of Julian Robertson's Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio), Laffont established Coatue in 1999 and has since focused on leveraging fundamental analysis to navigate the tech landscape. With a keen eye for both long and short opportunities, Coatue Management has become a prominent name in the investment community, particularly for its significant stakes in the information technology sector. The firm's latest 13F filing for Q4 2023 offers a glimpse into its strategic moves and portfolio adjustments during a dynamic period for the market.

Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management Makes a Significant Bet on Salesforce in Q4 2023

Summary of New Buys

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)'s Coatue Management has expanded its portfolio with 29 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), with 2,144,062 shares, making up 2.37% of the portfolio and valued at $564.19 million.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), comprising 2,444,368 shares, representing 1.97% of the portfolio, with a total value of $470.61 million.

Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), with 783,202 shares, accounting for 1.35% of the portfolio and a total value of $322.86 million.

Key Position Increases

Coatue Management also bolstered its holdings in 19 stocks, with significant increases in:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), adding 516,054 shares for a total of 1,301,595 shares. This represents a 65.69% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.73%, and valued at $439.11 million.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), with an additional 243,218 shares, bringing the total to 1,475,381. This adjustment marks a 19.74% increase in share count, with a total value of $880.21 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) exited 16 holdings, including:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA), selling all 4,894,992 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.32%.

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), liquidating all 4,011,859 shares, causing a -0.22% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Notable reductions in Coatue Management's portfolio encompass 44 stocks, with the most significant being:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), reduced by 3,302,342 shares, resulting in a -63.71% decrease and a -2.19% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $134.36 during the quarter.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU), reduced by 729,866 shares, marking a -48.62% reduction and a -1.89% portfolio impact. The stock traded at an average price of $551.59 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q4 2023, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 100 stocks, with top holdings including 8.98% in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), 8.36% in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), 7.72% in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), 6.26% in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), and 6.01% in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, with a strong focus on Technology, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, and other sectors.

