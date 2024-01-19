Balaji Gandhi, CFO of Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR), sold 10,124 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $24.16 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $244,596.84.

Phreesia Inc provides a suite of solutions for healthcare organizations to manage the patient intake process. Their platform offers applications for patient self-service, including check-in, registration, payment collection, and patient activation. The company's services aim to enhance the patient experience, improve operational efficiency, and increase profitability for healthcare providers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,055 shares of Phreesia Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the CFO is part of a broader trend observed within the company.

The insider transaction history for Phreesia Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 44 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Phreesia Inc CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 10,124 Shares

On the valuation front, Phreesia Inc's shares were trading at $24.16 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.380 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

The GF Value of $41.02 for Phreesia Inc is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Phreesia Inc CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 10,124 Shares

Investors and analysts monitoring insider activity may consider the recent sale by the CFO alongside the company's valuation metrics to inform their perspectives on the stock's potential future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

