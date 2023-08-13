Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 10, 2023

Phunware, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.06, expectations were $-0.07.

Operator: Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Phunware's Second Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call. Currently all participants are in a listen-only mode. Joining me today are Russ Buyse, Chief Executive Officer; and Troy Reisner, Chief Financial Officer. The format today will include prepared remarks by Russ and Troy followed by a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current views as of today and are based on various assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Risk Factors section of our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially, and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Additionally, the matters being discussed today may include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the earnings press release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Phunware’s website at investors.phunware.com. I further encourage you to visit investors.phunware.com to access not only the earnings press release, but also the current investor presentation, SEC filings and additional collateral on Phunware. At this time, I would like to turn things over to Phunware’s CEO, Russ Buyse. Sir, please proceed.

Russell Buyse: Thank you very much, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 investor conference call. We made several significant moves this quarter that will position our company for success, including bringing in a new CFO and implementing strong cost reductions. In addition, we also shifted our lead generation to an account based approach and welcome a new category of customer to the Phunware fold. One of the main wins I am most proud of is having Thumper Pond Resort as a new Phunware customer an oasis of relaxation and recreation located in the heart of Minnesota, with its championship golf course, luxurious spa, world class dining and an invigorating indoor water park surrounded by over 200 acres of verdant woodland, the resort offers a captivating escape for its guests.

Story continues

This resort is representative of an entire segment of midmarket hospitality brands that can affordably and effectively use our Location-Based Platform to offer their guests the best possible experience. This segment is one slice of the $146 billion U.S. market. As part of our revamped sales and marketing initiative, Phunware was also proud to exhibit for the first time at the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Annual Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference Show in Toronto, Canada in June, where the world's leading hospitality brands connect with technology partners. 6000 attendees visited the Toronto Convention to meet with 325 technology companies, generating for us more than 50 direct leads from hotels, casinos and resorts, who are primarily interested in our wayfinding and guest messaging solutions.

Phunware stood out as the clear leader in guest wayfinding technology among the other vendors. Despite this being our first HITEC show, there was a steady stream of interest at our booth as we showcased our partnership with Atlantis Bahamas and their comprehensive Guest Experience app. The Phunware story that resonated with customers was that though we were a relatively new entrant to hospitality, our experience deploying reliable mobile apps with accurate wayfinding and contextual [Technical Difficulty] solutions. At HITEC, there were many vendors who offered mobile guest experiences independently or as part of a broader platform, but none focused on combining wayfinding with personalized messaging. Phunware's patented blue-dot accuracy combined with our AI assisted, curated and targeted marketing campaigns clearly make us superior in both dimensions compared to the rest of the pack.

The landscape for property management system, point-of-sale and other hospitality essential software is incredibly fragmented, and every vendor at HITEC flaunted their integrations, but it was unclear how many were actively deploying them. Going forward, Phunware will continue to separate ourselves from the competition by focusing on prospects with a distinct need for wayfinding and contextual engagement, while we simultaneously identify the most critical integrations and use cases needed to deliver our uniquely positioned guest facing solution to our clients. On the product side, Phunware made steady progress on our mapping and engagement modules, extending our lead as the go to, best-in-class for wayfinding navigation and customer engagement.

We've also improved our locate tool allowing our deployment teams to configure facilities faster and for less cost. These combined moves [Technical Difficulty] from marketing events to lead generation to sales engagement and continued product innovation positioned us squarely where we want to be to bring contextual engagement to hospitality, healthcare and beyond. Our Lyte unit offering high end PCs for gamers introduced its first workstations late in this quarter. While we have high hopes for this higher margin product line, we expect growth to be gradual as we roll out promotion of these offerings through influencers and social channels. We continue to optimize Lyte's performance to drive toward profitability while evaluating strategic options for this business unit over the medium and long-term.

We also welcomed Troy Reisner as Phunware's new CFO. Troy has already made a substantial impact at Phunware, bringing fiscal discipline to help us reduce our cash burn and accelerate us down the path toward growth and profitability. He's been instrumental in restructuring our debt and negotiating terms with prospective investors. And with that, I will turn it over to Troy to talk about our financial performance.

Troy Reisner: Thanks Russ, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to thank you all for joining us today for a review of our second quarter 2023 financial performance and progress on key strategic initiatives. On a personal note, I joined Phunware as a CFO about two months ago and it's a privilege to become part of the talented Phunware team. As we move through our second quarter results, I'll be discussing GAAP financial measures unless otherwise specifically noted. Our press release, 8-K and website provide a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. With that said, let's take a look at the numbers. Net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 totaled approximately $3.5 million, of which our platform revenue represented 37% or $1.3 million and our hardware revenue represented 63% or $2.2 million.

blockchain technology concept, business man in suit selecting network interface.

Copyright: mikkolem / 123RF Stock Photo

Gross margin was 13.1% compared to 27.7% last year. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, gross margin was 16.3% compared to 28.6% last year. Our platform gross margin was 41.4% compared to 64.9% last year. Hardware gross margin was negative 3.6% compared to 12% last year. A significant contributor to the drop in hardware gross margin stemmed from an increase during the quarter of our inventory reserve of approximately $300,000. We have already begun efforts to sell any excess inventory to free up working capital. In addition, with the improvement in Lyte supply chain, we are focused on managing our inventory on hand much more efficiently to increase inventory turnover, decrease working capital needed, all while continuing to meet customer demand. Total operating expense was approximately $8.7 million inclusive of a $1.2 million goodwill impairment, which is down from approximately $9.1 million last year.

Other noncash operating expense items for the quarter were stock based compensation and amortization of intangibles making up a combined $1.5 million this year compared to $800,000 in the prior year. By excluding these noncash charges, adjusted operating expense was approximately $5.9 million compared to approximately $8.2 million last year. We are pleased to see that our non-GAAP operating expense decreased quarter-over-quarter for the fourth consecutive quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was $5.2 million compared to $6.6 million. Net loss was approximately $6.5 million and $0.06 per share compared to a net loss of approximately $17.2 million or $0.17 per share last year. The weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share was approximately $105.1 million versus approximately $97.7 million last year.

Our backlog and deferred revenue at the end of the quarter totaled $5.2 million and was the same for last year. Moving to the balance sheet, we closed the quarter with approximately $1.1 million in cash. During the quarter, we liquidated substantially all of our remaining digital assets to fund operations. In addition, we have strategically utilized our at-the-market offering or ATM to raise additional cash to give us a launching pad for the remainder of the year. A significant priority for us has been to simplify our debt stack by allowing approximately $2.8 million outstanding warrants to expire in July, which were remaining from our 2020 convertible notes. In addition, we expect to finalize the restructuring of our short-term debt in the near future while we continue [Technical Difficulty] go evaluate several other financing opportunities?

Now that we've gone through the financials, I wanted to address a couple of topics before handing the mic back to Russ. First, with the management's transition completed, we are focusing our teams to unveil the full potential of Funware as our world progresses further down the path of a digital first environment. As part of that, we are committed to reducing our cash burn. A significant first step was to right-size our organization. In July, we reduced our workforce by approximately 33% across all departments and implemented other cost savings that we expect to provide annual run rate cost savings of up to $5 million. We do not expect these cost saving reductions to have any significant impact on serving our current customers or achieving significant growth.

Complementary to that initiative is our focus on sales and marketing. Since our location based platform is an industry leader, we are laser focused on ensuring we're maximizing our potential in the marketplace. As Russ noted, we are expanding our marketing partnerships and at the right time may consider further investments in our internal sales and marketing teams. Next, I have received many questions about Phunware's identity in terms of our business model, are we a software or a hardware company? While Russ and I inherited our hardware business Lyte Technology, we want to be clear that the core of Phunware is a Software-as-a-Service and a location based services company in the mobile application realm. As Russ mentioned, we are currently focused on the hospitality and healthcare sectors where we do well.

SaaS and LBS is where we expect to invest to fuel our growth along with seeking complimentary inorganic opportunities. That said, while we continue to diligently operate and optimize Lyte Technology, we are taking the next several months to evaluate and weigh strategic alternatives for Lyte. We will remain active with both financial conferences and investor meetings and our efforts to tell our story and further strengthen our corporate profile in the capital markets. Upcoming major financial conferences we plan to attend are the HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on September 11th to the 13th and the ROTH MKM's 12th Annual New York Conference on November 15th. We look forward to many one-on-one conversations and meetings with institutional investors at that event and other financial conferences as opportunities present themselves.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Russ for closing remarks.

Russell Buyse: Thanks, Troy. I am very happy to see us add a new category of customer to our portfolio in Thumper Pond and I'm optimistic about our ability to reach and serve the midmarket hospitality segment with solutions previously thought only affordable by the big brands. I'm also delighted at the response we received at HITEC underscoring the value and impact that our LBS platform offers to the hospitality industry. We made the tough decision to lean out our workforce and reduce our other expenses wherever we can to put us in the best possible position for the journey ahead. At the same time, we've made rapid progress on our product road map and are working on additional innovations that will extend the reach and depth of our solutions. I would like to open up the call now for questions through the operator. Operator, please go ahead.

See also 10 Richest Arab Countries in 2023 and 10 Best English Speaking Countries to Live in Europe.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.