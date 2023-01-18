U.S. markets closed

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2022 DIVIDENDS

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.
·1 min read
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.

Atlanta, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

 

Record Date

Paid Date

Dividend per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gains

Unrecaptured Section 1250

Qualified Dividend

Section 199A Dividend Rate

Nov 26, 2021

Jan 4, 2022

$

0.21

$

0.173988

$

0.028055

-

$

0.000011

$

0.173977

Feb 25, 2022

Mar 18, 2022

$

0.21

$

0. 173988

$

0.028055

-

$

0.000011

$

0. 173977

May 27, 2022

Jun 17, 2022

$

0.21

$

0. 173988

$

0.028055

-

$

0.000011

$

0. 173977

Aug 26, 2022

Sep 16, 2022

$

0.21

$

0. 173988

$

0.028055

-

$

0.000011

$

0. 173977

Nov 25, 2022

Jan 3, 2023

$0.21*

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

* All of the $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 3, 2023 will be taxable to stockholders in 2023.

 

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

 

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

 

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

 

 


