Piedmont Office Realty Trust Awarded The WELL Health-Safety Rating for Entire Portfolio

·3 min read
Atlanta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, announced today it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its entire 17 million square foot portfolio spanning over 53 managed properties. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidenced-based rating system, verified through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) that focuses on all new and existing building and space type operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement, and emergency plans to address tenant and visitor health and safety concerns in a post-COVID 19 environment now and in the future.

Piedmont is steadfast in its commitment to be a leader among the commercial real estate industry for environmental, social and governance initiatives and is dedicated to enhancing the safety and wellbeing of its entire portfolio as part of these overall ESG efforts. The WELL Health-Safety Rating has reinforced Piedmont’s market leading policies and procedures which prioritize keeping tenants and visitors safe, healthy, and productive while bolstering confidence in those who utilize the buildings and the community as a whole.

“Piedmont has re-emphasized health and wellness across our portfolio. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our daily lives and communities,” said C. Brent Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Piedmont. “As a commercial real estate company, we have worked tirelessly to ensure our buildings remain open and welcoming as we serve the needs of our customers. In that regard, our commitment to providing a safe and productive working environment has not wavered.”

In order to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Piedmont has implemented portfolio-wide enhancements focused in areas of operational excellence, healthy buildings, social responsibility and corporate governance. Programs include Cleaning for Health, emergency preparedness, air and water quality management, touchless tech integrations, amenity enhancements that support health and wellness, and stakeholder engagement that are all linked together by cultivating an environment focused on the health and well-being of our tenants as they return to the office.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by building owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers, and emergency management agencies. The WELL Health-Safety Rating also incorporates guidance from recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, leading academic and research institutions, and the core principles already established by IWBI’s WELL Building Standard.

“Piedmont has been and continues to be focused on delivering the highest quality of service and environmentally friendly buildings serving the communities in which we operate,” said Kevin Fossum, Piedmont’s Senior Vice President - Property Management. “We are proud of the progress that we have made but we also look forward to the ongoing growth and impact opportunities that lie ahead.”

In addition to achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Piedmont continues to be a leader in the annual achievement of building certifications, such as LEED, Energy Star, and BOMA 360 Performance across its portfolio.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Contact: Sarah Heimlich
Company: Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Phone: 770 418 8800
Email: investor.relations@Piedmontreit.com


