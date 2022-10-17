U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.56
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.70
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    +0.49 (+2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0181 (+1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0320
    +0.3120 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,531.84
    +237.91 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.85
    +8.39 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

·2 min read
Atlanta, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

 

To Listen to the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

 

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (877) 545-0320
International: (973) 528-0002
Participant Access Code: 136718

 

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

 

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 46892

The playback can be accessed through November 17, 2022, at 9:00am EST.

 

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

 

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

 

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

 

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

 

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

 

 


