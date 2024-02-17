Pixelworks Inc President and CEO Todd Debonis Sells 56,412 Shares

President and CEO Todd Debonis of Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) executed a sale of 56,412 shares of company stock on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $2.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $144,422.72.

Pixelworks Inc, which operates within the semiconductor industry, specializes in the development and marketing of advanced visual processing solutions. The company's products are utilized in a variety of devices such as projectors, tablets, smartphones, and digital signage, aiming to deliver superior image quality and video playback performance.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 88,112 shares and has not made any purchases of Pixelworks Inc stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Pixelworks Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 8 insider sells, indicating a trend towards insider selling.

On the valuation front, Pixelworks Inc's shares were trading at $2.56 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $154.786 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.13, with the GF Value being $2.26. This suggests that Pixelworks Inc is currently modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's proprietary valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation.

