PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will pay a dividend of $0.25 on the 20th of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

PJT Partners' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, PJT Partners' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 8.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 42%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

PJT Partners Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $1.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that PJT Partners has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

PJT Partners Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think PJT Partners might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PJT Partners that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

