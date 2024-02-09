Plains All American Pipeline LP Reports Solid 2023 Results and Sets Positive 2024 Outlook

Net Income : $312 million for Q4 and $1.23 billion for the full year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA : $737 million for Q4 and $2.71 billion for the full year 2023.

Distributions : Increased by $0.20 per unit annualized in February 2023, a 23% rise from 2022.

2024 Guidance : Adjusted EBITDA expected between $2.625 and $2.725 billion.

Leverage : Year-end leverage ratio improved to 3.1x.

Capital Discipline: Anticipating full-year 2024 Investment and Maintenance Capital of approximately $375 million and $230 million, respectively.

On February 9, 2024, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results, along with its 2024 guidance. The company, a key player in the transportation, storage, processing, fractionation, and marketing of crude oil and related products, operates a vast network of assets primarily concentrated in the Permian Basin.

Financial Performance and Achievements

Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a 19% increase in net income attributable to PAA for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, reaching $312 million and $1.23 billion, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise, with the fourth quarter at $737 million and the full year at $2.71 billion, both exceeding the top-end of the company's guidance. These financial achievements are critical for PAA, as they reflect the company's ability to generate robust cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet in the competitive Oil & Gas industry.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

Throughout 2023, PAA focused on optimizing its asset portfolio, which included two asset sales and three bolt-on acquisitions. The company's commitment to increasing cash returns to equity holders was evident in the 23% increase in annualized distributions. PAA also received two credit rating agency upgrades, underscoring its progress in deleveraging efforts and moving towards achieving BBB credit ratings.

2024 Outlook and Capital Strategy

Looking ahead to 2024, PAA expects to generate approximately $1.65 billion of Adjusted Free Cash Flow (excluding changes in Assets & Liabilities) and $500 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow after Distributions (excluding changes in Assets & Liabilities). The Board has approved a further increase in the annualized common distribution by $0.20 to $1.27 per unit, starting in February 2024. This represents a 19% aggregate increase compared to 2023 levels. PAA remains committed to disciplined capital investments and maintaining a strong balance sheet, with a reaffirmed leverage ratio target range of 3.25x - 3.75x.

Management Commentary

"Strong execution in 2023 drove better-than-expected results and allowed us to accelerate progress on our long-term goals and objectives. This included lowering our leverage ratio target range, increasing capital returns to equity holders through increased distributions, and completing multiple win-win strategic transactions in both our Crude Oil and NGL segments," said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. "Looking forward to 2024, Plains remains well-positioned to deliver value to our unitholders through our continued focus on generating strong free cash flow, capital discipline, and increasing returns to unitholders all while maintaining our financial flexibility."

