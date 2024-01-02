Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) ended the recent trading session at $15.30, demonstrating a +0.99% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company's stock has dropped by 4.11% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Plains All American Pipeline in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.34 billion, indicating a 33.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Plains All American Pipeline. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Plains All American Pipeline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.69. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.88.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

