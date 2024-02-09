Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Reports Solid Earnings Growth and Positive Outlook for 2024

Net Income : $312 million for Q4 2023, up 19% year-over-year; $1.23 billion for full-year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA : $737 million for Q4 2023, exceeding top-end guidance; $2.71 billion for full-year 2023.

Distributions : Increased by $0.20 per unit annualized in February 2023, marking a 23% rise from 2022 levels.

2024 Guidance : Anticipates Adjusted EBITDA between $2.625 - $2.725 billion and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $1.65 billion.

Leverage : Achieved year-end leverage of 3.1x; reaffirms target range of 3.25x - 3.75x for 2024.

Capital Discipline: Plans for full-year 2024 Investment and Maintenance Capital of +/- $375 million and +/- $230 million, net to PAA.

On February 9, 2024, Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) released its 8-K filing, detailing a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a key player in the transportation, storage, processing, and marketing of crude oil and related products, operates a widespread network across the United States and Alberta, Canada, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin.

Financial Performance and Achievements

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) reported a 19% increase in net income for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023, reaching $312 million and $1.23 billion, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the same periods also saw a rise, with the fourth quarter amounting to $737 million and the full year totaling $2.71 billion, both surpassing the upper end of the company's guidance. These financial achievements underscore the company's strong operational performance and its ability to capitalize on market opportunities within the Oil & Gas industry.

Strategic Financial Management

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) demonstrated disciplined capital management, reflected in its year-end leverage ratio of 3.1x. The company's commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility is evident in its reaffirmed leverage ratio target range of 3.25x - 3.75x for 2024. Additionally, PAGP's board approved an increase in the annualized common distribution to $1.27 per unit starting February 2024, representing a 19% increase from the previous year, signaling confidence in the company's cash flow generation and financial stability.

Story continues

Operational Highlights and Outlook

Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains, highlighted the company's strong execution in 2023, which led to better-than-expected results and accelerated progress towards long-term goals. The company's focus on generating strong free cash flow, capital discipline, and increasing returns to unitholders is expected to continue into 2024. Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) anticipates generating approximately $1.65 billion of Adjusted Free Cash Flow and expects to make disciplined capital investments totaling around $375 million for the full year of 2024.

Strong execution in 2023 drove better-than-expected results and allowed us to accelerate progress on our long-term goals and objectives. This included lowering our leverage ratio target range, increasing capital returns to equity holders through increased distributions, and completing multiple win-win strategic transactions in both our Crude Oil and NGL segments," said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. "Looking forward to 2024, Plains remains well-positioned to deliver value to our unitholders through our continued focus on generating strong free cash flow, capital discipline, and increasing returns to unitholders all while maintaining our financial flexibility."

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ:PAGP) continues to optimize its asset portfolio, as evidenced by two asset sales and three bolt-on acquisitions in 2023. The company also received two credit rating agency upgrades, reflecting its successful deleveraging efforts and progress towards achieving BBB credit ratings.

Comprehensive Financial Review

The detailed financial tables provided in the earnings report offer insights into the company's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. Key metrics such as net income, diluted net income per common unit, and net cash provided by operating activities are highlighted, demonstrating the company's solid financial position and operational efficiency.

