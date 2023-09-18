Planet Fitness Needs a Strength Boost

The gym and fitness business can be a very tough industry. On average, 50% of new signups quit after just six months. And the success rate of selling to a new member is approximately 5%20% compared to 60%70% for a current member. So reducing gym cancellation and churn rates and increasing retention is the key to success..

One of the largest and fastest growing national fitness chains is Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT). Known as somewhat of a casual, unimposing gym, the bright clean locations are typically 20,000 square feet, with a large selection of high-quality, purple and yellow Planet Fitness-branded cardio, circuit- and weight-training equipment.

The gym memberships are typically only $10 per month for the standard membership. This value proposition is designed to appeal to a broad population, including occasional gym users and the approximately 80% of North American populations over age 14 who are not gym members.

The company has 2,472 system-wide units with 2,230 being franchised and 242 being corporate owned. The company was founded in 1992, is expected to generate over $1.0 in billion revenues this year, and currently has a market capitalization of $4.3 billion..

Leadership transition

In an unexpected move, on September 15th, the company announced that existing CEO Chris Rondeau was being replaced by a current member of the Board of Directors, Craig Benson. Rondeau will continue to serve the Company in an advisory role to help ensure a smooth transition. This move was likely a strategic decisions and not related to near-term financial or fundamental issues.

Chairman of the Board Stephen Spinelli stated, "As we enter the next chapter of Planet Fitness' journey, the Board felt that now was the right time to transition leadership. In today's evolving environment, Planet Fitness is continuing to enhance our competitive advantage, capitalize on our size and scale, and drive further shareholder value.

He further stated, As a Board member and Planet Fitness franchisee, Craig knows our business well, while also bringing deep public and private sector executive leadership experience to this role. The Board is confident that he is the ideal leader to oversee the business during this transition period. The Board remains committed to overseeing the execution of the Company's strategy as we begin our search for Planet Fitness' next permanent leader and solidify our position as a differentiated and disruptive force in the health and wellness space for years to come."

In connection with this transition, the company is hiring an executive search firm to assist in a search process to identify a permanent CEO, with both internal and external candidates being considered.

Financial review

The company recently reported 2nd quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2023 which showed strong revenue growth. Total revenues increased 27.6% to $286.5 million from the prior year period. Same store sales increased by 8.7%. System-wide sales (including franchisee sales) increased $128 million to $1.15 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $29.8 million to $118.9 million from $89.1 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022. Net income in the quarter was $41.1 million, or $0.48 per share, which was an increase from $22.3 million, or $0.26 diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income increased $23.8 million to $57.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $33.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

26 new Planet Fitness stores were opened in the 2nd quarter, which includes three corporate-owned and 23 franchisee-owned stores. The system-wide unit count was 2,472 as of June 30, 2023.

Cash and securities were $418.9 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $236.1 million, marketable securities of $120.3 million, and restricted cash of $62.5 million. Total debt was almost $2.0 billion at the end of the 2nd quarter.

Operating cash flow was $157.3 million for the first six months of 2023 and after subtracting capex of $45.1 million and franchise acquisitions of $26.3 million, free cash flow was $85.9 million. The company repurchased $125 million in common stock in the first half of 2023.

Valuation

The company recently provided growth expectations for 2023 which included revenue growth of 12%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 17%, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 34%.

Consensus analysts EPS for 2023 is $2.18 and for 2024 the estimate is $2.56. That puts the stock trading at 22.2 times this years estimate and 18.9 times the following years estimates. The EV/EBITDA ratio is 14.6 times 2023 EBITDA estimates.

The Gurufocus DCF calculator creates a value of $56.00 per share when using EPS of $2.18 as the starting point and a 15% 10-year growth rate. The terminal growth rate is 6.0% and discount rate used is 10.0%.

There are 15 Wall Street analysts that cover the company with an average price target of $69.79 including a high target of $84.00 and a low target of $54.00.

The company does not pay a dividend but has repurchased $219 million of their own shares over the past 18 months.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Planet Fitness stock recently include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). Gurus have reduced our sold out of their positions in Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio).

Summary

One tailwind for the stock is high interest rates which slow down franchise expansion as franchisees may not want to expand at the same rate as before. There are also still supply chain issues with regard to certain essential equipment for the gyms.

Nonetheless, with Planet Fitness stock selling at 52-week lows, this may be an opportunity for long-term growth investors.

