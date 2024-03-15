New plant seeks workers

Mar. 15—ARCHDALE — The operator of a new building materials manufacturing and distribution plant in Archdale says it needs workers.

The 120,000-square-foot facility off Archdale Road has finished construction and could begin production in May, said Kurt Bromwell, business development manager for Structural Business Solutions, the company that will occupy the plant.

"It's going to be a big production facility," said Bromwell. "We're trying to bring as many employees to the area that we need. There's a lot of spots that are available for the local residents to get involved. We're looking to bring on employees as we speak."

Based in Maryland, Structural Building Solutions is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry America, a comprehensive housing and wood products corporation that manufactures, trades and sells timber, lumber, pulpwood, wood chips and building materials.

It announced the $19.5 million plant, which is at 300 Roelee St., just south of Interstate 85, in December 2022, pledging to create 129 jobs by 2027.

It will produce roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels used in residential projects and wooden commercial and multifamily buildings.

It will also stock engineered wood products and framing lumber.

The company's customers are builders and contractors concentrated in Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, and the Archdale plant should open new markets, Bromwell said.

Bromwell said his company is interviewing for production and assembly positions, as well as jobs in management, shipping and receiving, sales and design, office staff and facility maintenance.

For employment opportunities at the new plant, call Paul Kovalcik with Structural Building Solutions at 443-605-6227 or 301-271-7591.