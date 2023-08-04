U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,379.00
    +67.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,513.00
    +74.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,973.00
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.20
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1890
    +0.1110 (+2.72%)
     

  • Vix

    15.92
    -0.17 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2734
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5370
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,133.94
    -19.94 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.34
    -1.51 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.16
    -32.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,166.85
    +7.57 (+0.02%)
     

PlayAGS (AGS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research

PlayAGS (AGS) reported $89.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research