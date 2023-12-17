Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy ALS Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in ALS Limited's (ASX:ALQ) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ALS

The Independent Chairman Bruce Phillips made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$584k worth of shares at a price of AU$11.68 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$12.70 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for ALS share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While ALS insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At ALS Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at ALS over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Director Nigel Garrard purchased AU$40k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. ALS insiders own about AU$116m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ALS Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like ALS insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - ALS has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

