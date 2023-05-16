Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Rainbow Rare Earths Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Rainbow Rare Earths Limited's (LON:RBW) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rainbow Rare Earths

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director George Sidney Bennett for UK£43k worth of shares, at about UK£0.099 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.088. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Rainbow Rare Earths insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Rainbow Rare Earths insiders own about UK£13m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Rainbow Rare Earths Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Rainbow Rare Earths and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Rainbow Rare Earths has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

