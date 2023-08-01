Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Dexterra Group Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Dexterra Group Inc.'s (TSE:DXT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dexterra Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mary Garden bought CA$66k worth of shares at a price of CA$6.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$5.80). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 69.86k shares worth CA$411k. On the other hand they divested 10.30k shares, for CA$55k. Overall, Dexterra Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Dexterra Group insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about CA$6.9m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Dexterra Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Dexterra Group insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dexterra Group. While conducting our analysis, we found that Dexterra Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

