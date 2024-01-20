Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Equity Bancshares Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Equity Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Loving for US$80k worth of shares, at about US$26.94 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$32.54. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 19.16k shares for US$477k. On the other hand they divested 7.15k shares, for US$214k. In total, Equity Bancshares insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Equity Bancshares Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Equity Bancshares insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Director James Loving shelled out US$47k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Equity Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Equity Bancshares insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 6.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Equity Bancshares Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Equity Bancshares and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Equity Bancshares, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

