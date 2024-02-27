Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy MJ Gleeson Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

MJ Gleeson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Graham Prothero for UK£143k worth of shares, at about UK£4.03 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£5.32. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While MJ Gleeson insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does MJ Gleeson Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.1m worth of MJ Gleeson stock, about 0.7% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MJ Gleeson Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no MJ Gleeson insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more MJ Gleeson stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MJ Gleeson. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MJ Gleeson you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

