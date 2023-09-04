Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy FONAR Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

FONAR Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The COO, Executive VP & Acting Principal Financial Officer Luciano Bonanni made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$66k worth of shares at a price of US$14.16 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$16.38. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months FONAR insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests FONAR insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$1.7m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The FONAR Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more FONAR stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FONAR. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FONAR you should be aware of.

