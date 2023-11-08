Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Credit Corp Group Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Credit Corp Group Limited's (ASX:CCP) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Credit Corp Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by James Millar is the biggest insider purchase of Credit Corp Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$12.63. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Credit Corp Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Credit Corp Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Credit Corp Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought AU$162k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Credit Corp Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Credit Corp Group insiders own about AU$16m worth of shares. That equates to 1.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Credit Corp Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Credit Corp Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Credit Corp Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Credit Corp Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

