Plus Therapeutics Presents Cancer Treatment Data at Conference

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company specializing in advanced radiotherapeutics for brain cancer, said it will present data from its ReSPECT-LM clinical trial at the CPRIT Innovations in Cancer Prevention and Research Conference VI.

The presentation focuses on their lead radiotherapeutic, rhenium obisbemeda, for treating leptomeningeal metastases, the company said.

Plus Therapeutics previously received a $1.9 million grant payment as part of a $17.6 million award from CPRIT to support the ReSPECT-LM trial, it said.

