Plus Therapeutics Trialing Cancer Treatment for Cerebrospinal Fluid

By Karen E. Roman

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) announced treatment of the first patient in Part B of a trial for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases from solid tumors.

Leptomeningeal metastases are complication of cancer in which the primary cancer spreads to the cerebrospinal fluid.

Data from a clinical study showed 10 patients were treated and cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell counts decreased 53% on average, measured at 28 days post-treatment, Plus Therapeutics said.

“The Phase 1/Part A data in the ReSPECT-LM clinical trial is encouraging,” said Chief Medical Officer Norman LaFrance. “In Phase 1/Part B, we plan to dose escalate to the maximum tolerated single dose while simultaneously collaborating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to implement multiple dosing into the trial.”

