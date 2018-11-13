'Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu' and 'Let's Go, Eevee' review: A little old, a little new

For a brief time in the summer of 2016 it seemed like the entire world was doing one thing: catching pokémon. The Pokémon Company’s and Niantic’s game “Pokémon Go” had just launched on smartphones, and was uniting people around the globe.

And while the initial fervor may have died off, millions are still logging in to catch pokémon and take over gyms. Heck, in June 2018, research firm SuperData reported that the game had recorded the highest number of players since its debut thanks to some timely updates.

And now “Pokémon Go” is making the jump from smartphones to home consoles with developer Game Freak’s “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee” for Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Switch. The games, which like all Pokémon titles, are virtually mirror images of each other, marry the creature capture mechanics from “Pokémon Go” with the graphics capabilities of a home console.

And while it’s certainly not the same as a full-blown “Pokémon” offering, these two are just as addictive as any other title in the franchise and a bit more approachable.

Gotta catch ’em all

“Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee,” which I’m just going to call “Pokémon: Let’s Go,” take you back to the Kanto region of the “Pokémon” universe. Yep, that’s where you originally started out in the original “Pokémon Red” and “Pokémon Blue” games for the Gameboy.

It makes sense to do that considering how much “Pokémon Go” pulled on the power of the franchise’s nostalgia for millennial gamers. It featured the original 150 pokémon, after all.

As always, you play a young adventurer, you can choose between being a boy or girl, and you set out on a quest to find and catch as many pokémon as possible.

You’ll meet Professor Oak, get a Pokedex and pick your first pokémon…sort of. See, instead of grabbing one of three initial starter pokémon as you’ve always done, “Pokémon: Let’s Go” will start you off with either Pikachu or Eevee depending on which version of the game you buy. There’s also a story in there, but come on, no one plays “Pokémon” games for the story.

A new kind of capturing

The biggest difference between “Pokémon: Let’s Go” and prior “Pokémon” role-playing games is that “Pokémon: Let’s Go” uses the same capture mechanic as “Pokémon Go.” That means, instead of battling wild pokémon until their hit points are low and capturing them, you simply have to toss a poké ball at them and hope they don’t break free.

There’s a bit more nuance to it than that, of course. You have to choose the right kind of poké ball depending on the pokémon’s strength and can feed them berries to make them easier to catch, but that’s about the gist of it.

To throw a poké ball, you have to either flick your Switch’s Joy-Con controller when the system is docked or in table mode or use the Switch’s motion controls while playing in handheld mode to adjust where you’ll throw the ball and press the A button to fire away.

If you’re playing with the Switch in its TV dock, you’ll only have to use one Joy-Con controller to navigate, do battle and browse menus. It was a little disorienting using a single controller for the game at the outset, but I slowly began to feel more comfortable with the concept as I played. I just wish there was an option to disable the motion control feature in handheld mode. Capturing a pokémon on a bumpy subway ride was almost impossible.

