Polk County Sheriff’s Office Selling Former Law Enforcement Helicopter on GovDeals

GovDeals, Inc.
·2 min read
GovDeals, Inc.
GovDeals, Inc.

County Offers 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for Sale

2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polk County Sheriff’s office has once again partnered with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, to offer a 2014 McDonnell Douglas 369E Helicopter for sale. The former law enforcement aircraft is at auction until December 12, 2022.

Maintained by Dixie Jet and Rotor Service in Lakeland, Florida, the helicopter has no history of damage. A complete maintenance history and record of airframe and component hours will be sold with the aircraft and is attached to the auction page. This is the second aircraft sold by Polk County Sheriff’s office. They previously utilized the GovDeals platform to sell a 2013 McDonnell Douglas 369E in October 2021.

“We are hopeful we will find a good home for this aircraft as it is still in great condition and will no doubt serve its next owner well for many years to come,” said Ashley Provenza, purchasing supervisor for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

GovDeals supports its sellers’ sustainability goals by helping them extend the life of their assets, with a focus on zero waste through reuse and recycling.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the helicopter. The deposit will be applied to the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded to all other bidders.

Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the aircraft prior to placing any bids. To bid on this aircraft or any other assets on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/836e0492-7446-44c0-8cbb-defc09ee6020

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19f565e8-b0b6-4c20-8460-d57ebb3d1beb

CONTACT: Contact: Nancy Sloane, Liquidity Services (561) 339-8613 nancy.sloane@liquidityservices.com


