U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,657.25
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,284.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,232.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.60
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.47
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.14 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9825
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0420 (+1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1169
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6000
    +0.1570 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,467.37
    -9.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.73
    -1.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,069.14
    -352.91 (-1.34%)
     

Polyurethane Market Size is expected to reach at USD 121.8 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7%, Owing to Expansion of the Automobile and Construction Industries

Acumen Research and Consulting
·7 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Polyurethane Market, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyurethane Market Size accounted for USD 69.1 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 121.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Polyurethane Market Statistics

  • Global polyurethane market revenue was worth USD 69.1 billion in 2021, with a 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific region leads with more than 45% polyurethane market share in 2021

  • North America region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030

  • Among product, the rigid foam segment has captured 31% of total market in 2021

  • By application, the construction sector accounted for more than 27% of revenue share in 2021

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1509

Polyurethane Market Report Coverage:

Market

Polyurethane Market

Polyurethane Market Size 2021

USD 69.1 Billion

Polyurethane Market Forecast 2030

USD 121.8 Billion

Polyurethane Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

2.6%

 

Polyurethane Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Polyurethane Market Base Year

2021

 

Polyurethane Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, And By Geography

Polyurethane Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Huntsman Corp., Covestro, DIC Corp., Mitsui Chemical Corp., Nippon PU Industry Corp., Eastman Chémical Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Recticel S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., RTP Company, and Woodbridge Foam Corp.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Polyurethane Market Overview

Polyurethanes are polymers that are widely used all over the world. It is formed when diisocyanates react with polyols in the presence of other compounds. The polyurethane market has been almost completely used worldwide in Construction, electronics, furniture, automobiles, footwear, and packaging.

Polyurethane Market Growth Factors

  • Increasing demand for lightweight and elevated composites from automobile sector

  • Growing demands from the building and construction industry

  • Rising demand from the carpet, bedding, and cushioning industries

Polyurethane Market Dynamics

Asia-Pacific emerging countries such as India and China are both major producers and consumers of polyurethane goods. Polyurethane is utilized as a basic material in both flexible and rigid foams. Adhesives, Coatings, and screening agents are also made from it. Flexible and stiff foams are the two primary product categories in the global polyurethane sector. However, volatility as well as an increase in demand for acid-epoxy apparel because of its low cost and high quality may limit the global polyurethane market throughout the projection period. Besides this, the usage of acid-epoxy coating materials is less damaging to the environment. However, there is a growing market desire for bio-based polyurethane fuels. Furthermore, as a result of the different uses, such as wooden flooring, kitchen cupboards, and furniture, the consumer preference for water-borne or UV-curated polyurethane dispersion has grown. This dispersion provides high efficiency with little process difficulties and nearly no volatile organic compound emissions (VOCs).

Polyurethane Market Share

Polyurethanes are frequently used in construction, design, and transportation. The growing demand for polyurethanes market share is predicted to enhance sustainability in the near future. Due to the flexibility and endurance features that are beneficial in construction and automotive, the global polyurethane industry share is also pushing increased demand. The flexible and rigid foam manufacturing sector is centered on manufacturers. In many high-end applications, polyurethane can be simply mixed with other raw materials. By embracing polyurethane market shares, automakers will increase the safety, quality, and efficiency of contemporary automobiles.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/polyurethane-market

Polyurethane Market Segmentation

The global polyurethane market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. By product, the segment is divided into coatings, adhesives & sealants, flexible foam, rigid foam, elastomers, and others. According to the polyurethane market forecast, the flexible foam segment is expected to grow significantly in market over the forecasting years.

In terms of application, the market is further categorized into electronics & appliances, automotive, construction, footwear, packaging, furniture, and others. The market was dominated by the construction application segment. The desire for polyurethane in building applications is predicted to raise significantly throughout the forecast period because of the benefits of polyurethane foam, which includes good thermal insulation, chemical inertness, lightweight, and bacterial and insect resistance.

Polyurethane Market Regional Overview

The global polyurethane market is separated into several geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to polyurethane industry analysis, Asia-Pacific will lead the global market in 2021. The region will lead the global polyurethane sector in the future years. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The area's consumer product sector is driving demographic expansion. As a result, sectors such as furniture and equipment and construction are growing in Asia-Pacific. Polyurethane is a typical raw material used in the manufacture of furniture. Rigid polyurethane polymers are widely utilized in the construction sector for wall foundations. The building and construction industry growth in developing nations such as China and India is an important element driving polyurethane demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

Besides that, North America and Europe have mature polyurethane markets. The industry in these regions is likely to develop slightly due to the presence of significant producers. The polyurethane industry in the Middle East, Africa, & Latin America is expected to increase significantly in the projected period due to the presence of emerging countries as well as the development of the building and design, as well as the lying and entertainment industries in these regions.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1509

Polyurethane Market Players

Some of the prominent polyurethane market companies are BASF SE, Huntsman Corp., Covestro, DIC Corp., Mitsui Chemical Corp., Nippon PU Industry Corp., Eastman Chémical Co., The Dow Chemical Company, Recticel S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., RTP Company, and Woodbridge Foam Corp.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Polyurethane Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Polyurethane Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Polyurethane Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Polyurethane Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Polyurethane Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Polyurethane Market?

  • What will be the Polyurethane Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries:

Global Nitric Acid Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 33 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Global Core Materials Market size is expected to reach the market value of around USD 3 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 14% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Industrial Gases Market is expected to reach the market value of around USD 105 Billion by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Tesla Shares Tanked Today

    At 2:05 p.m. ET today, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were trading near the lows of the day, down 7.1%. The company is ready to update investors over the next several days, but that isn't likely the reason for the big drop today. Over the upcoming weekend, Tesla will provide its third-quarter delivery data, if it sticks to its typical timeframe for those numbers.

  • Carmax stock plunges following earnings miss

    Shares of Carmax dipped sharply after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Stocks plunged on Thursday as Wall Street continues to worry about a potential recession in the U.S., the expanding impact of a war in Europe, and tensions between China and the West. Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of the companies most closely tied to international trade, fell more than the broader markets, down as much as 5% on Thursday morning. Boeing's core business is providing the airplanes that connect the globe, but it is getting harder to make the case there will be a lot of demand for those airplanes in the quarters to come.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape Are Powering Down Today

    While EV-minded investors were accelerating into shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) on Tuesday, they're shifting into reverse today. As of 12:02 p.m. ET, shares of QuantumScape are down 8.1%. In addition to the overall dour sentiment pervading the markets today, investors are choosing to unplug from QuantumScape's stock after learning of an analyst's recent outlook on the company and his price target on its shares.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $25.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneVolatility Grips Stocks as Fed Remains Hawkish: Markets WrapThe UK’s Crisis of Confi

  • Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning

    While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession. To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Procter & Gamble Stock?

    Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) might be the ideal stock for today's environment. Its business has thrived through prior recessions with pricing power providing flexibility in the battle against inflation. As a holding, P&G can anchor a portfolio with its balance of sales growth and direct cash returns.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best chemical stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more chemical stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chemical Stocks To Buy Now. A strong demand for commodity and specialty chemicals has helped keep prices at record high levels in the chemicals sector […]

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    As a case in point, Buffett owns more stocks than you'll find listed in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) regulatory filings. You might even say that Buffett has a "secret portfolio." Berkshire's acquisition of General Re years ago brought New England Asset Management (NEAM) into its fold.

  • Why ChargePoint and Other EV Stocks Plunged Today

    Markets are in "risk-off" mode again today with shares of companies in more speculative sectors like electric vehicles (EVs) taking some of the hardest hits. Shares of EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), for example, were down 5.2% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stocks of vehicle manufacturers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) were lower by 7.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

  • Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Down on Thursday

    Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors lost ground to a falling market on Thursday. The wider market's slide was a factor in Scotts' decline, but investors also have some specific worries about its lawn care and indoor growing businesses. Wall Street sent shares lower across the market for that same reason on Thursday morning.