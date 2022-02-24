U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.01
    +51.92 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.23
    +1.42 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.90
    -18.40 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.42 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0109 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3379
    -0.0165 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5370
    +0.5570 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,224.79
    +1,008.48 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.99
    +77.86 (+9.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Portage Biotech Announces Financial Results and Provides Business Update for Third Quarter of 2022 Fiscal Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Portage Biotech, Inc.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRTG
Portage Biotech, Inc.
Portage Biotech, Inc.

Company working to accelerate lead clinical programs; expects multiple clinical readouts in 2022

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) (“Portage” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to improve patient lives and increase survival by avoiding and overcoming cancer treatment resistance, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (the “third quarter”).

“During the third quarter and in recent weeks we’ve taken steps to accelerate our lead programs for PORT-2 and PORT-3, investigating options to expand our clinical sites beyond our current footprint and finding the means of accelerating patient enrollment,” said Dr. Ian Walters, chief executive officer of Portage. “With our enhanced management team, efficient organization, and financial resources obtained in 2021, we are well positioned to execute our unique drug development strategy to deliver on important clinical milestones over the next two years.”

Business Update

  • Enhanced the management team with the appointments of Brian Wiley as Chief Business Officer, Joseph Ciavarella as Chief Accounting Officer; expanded the Board of Directors with the addition of Jim Mellon, Linda Kozick, and Mark Simon.

  • Enrollment continues in the Company’s IMP-MEL randomized Phase 1/2 study of PORT-2 and its PRECIOUS Phase 1 study of PORT-3 in patients with NY-ESO-1 expressing tumors.

  • The Company plans to issue a Research & Development update in March 2022 which will include preliminary safety data on its PORT-2 and PORT-3 programs as well as other details from its clinical development plan.

  • Presented at high-profile investor conferences:

    • Management participated in January 2022 investor conferences including the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event, H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, and the B. Riley Securities’ Oncology Investor Conference.

  • Hosted Key Opinion Webinar How iNKT Agonists Could Improve Immuno-Oncology Treatment with leading researchers from La Jolla Institute of Immunology and Imperial College London. Replay available here.

Third Quarter FY 2022 Financial Results

The Company generated a net loss and comprehensive loss of approximately $4.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021 (“Fiscal 2022 Quarter”), compared to a net loss and comprehensive loss of approximately $1.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 (“Fiscal 2021 Quarter”), an increase in loss of $2.9 million year over year. Operating expenses, which include research and development and general and administrative expenses, were approximately $4.2 million in the Fiscal 2022 Quarter, compared to $0.9 million in the Fiscal 2021 Quarter, an increase of $3.3 million, which is discussed more fully below.

The Company’s other items of income and expense were substantially non-cash in nature and were approximately $0.1 million net income in the Fiscal 2022 Quarter, compared to approximately $0.5 million net loss in the Fiscal 2021 Quarter, a change in other items of income and expense of approximately $0.6 million, year over year. The primary reasons for the year over year difference in other items of income and expense was the change of $0.8 million in the fair value of the warrants issued with respect to the SalvaRx note settlement, which was partially offset by the year over year increase in the loss from an associate accounted for under the equity method of $0.1 million and the income on equity issued at a discount of $0.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 Quarter, representing the difference between the market price and the contractual exercise price, relating to the settlement of the SalvaRx notes and warrants.

Research & development ("R&D") costs increased by approximately $1.5 million, from approximately $0.4 million during the Fiscal 2021 Quarter, to approximately $1.9 million during the Fiscal 2022 Quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to non-cash share-based compensation expense associated with grants made under the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan of $1.0 million and salaries and bonuses of $0.7 million to directors and senior management. Additionally, the Fiscal 2021 Quarter was impacted by a general slow down in expenditures resulting from the pandemic.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased by approximately $1.8 million, from approximately $0.4 million during the Fiscal 2021 Quarter, to approximately $2.2 million during the Fiscal 2022 Quarter. The principal reason for the increase in the Fiscal 2022 Quarter was the $1.1 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense associated with the Company’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, of which $0.7 million is associated with Directors’ compensation, and $0.4 million is associated with management compensation. No share-based compensation expense under the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan was incurred during the Fiscal 2021 Quarter. Additionally, the Company incurred an increase of $0.4 million in professional fees relating to initiatives associated with a corporate restructuring and public relations / business development. Finally, D&O insurance premiums increased $0.4 million in the current year period due to market rate increases in the cost of coverage.

Additionally, the Company reflected a net income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million in the Fiscal 2022 Quarter, compared to a net income tax benefit of approximately $0.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 Quarter. The Fiscal 2022 Quarter reflects the change in the foreign currency exchange rate on deferred tax liability settleable in British pounds sterling and the Fiscal 2021 Quarter reflected recoverable research and development tax credits generated in the U.K.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $25.6 million and total current liabilities of approximately $0.6 million (inclusive of approximately $0.2 million warrant liability settleable on a non-cash basis). For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the Company is reporting a net loss of approximately $10.3 million and cash used in operating activities of approximately $4.5 million. As of January 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $25.1 million of cash on hand to enable achieving important clinical milestones over the next two years.

About Portage Biotech Inc.
Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to improve long-term treatment response and quality of life in patients with evasive cancers. The Company’s access to next-generation technologies coupled with a deep understanding of biological mechanisms enables the identification of the most promising clinical therapies and product development strategies that accelerate these medicines through the translational pipeline. Portage’s portfolio consists of five diverse platforms, leveraging delivery by intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, and virus-like particles. Within these five platforms, Portage has 10 products currently in development with multiple clinical readouts expected over the next 12-24 months. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Gwen Schanker
gschanker@lifescicomms.com

-tables to follow-


PORTAGE BIOTECH INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
December 31,

Nine months ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

In 000’$

In 000’$

In 000’$

In 000’$

Expenses

Research and development

$

1,928

$

414

$

4,804

$

1,658

General and administrative expenses

2,241

452

6,288

1,349

Loss from operations

(4,169

)

(866

)

(11,092

)

(3,007

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

342

(500

)

726

(441

)

Share of (loss) income in associate accounted for using equity method

(261

)

(121

)

(363

)

270

Income (loss) on equity issued at a discount

77

(1,256

)

Gain on sale of marketable equity securities

72

(Loss) on extinguishment of notes payable

(223

)

Foreign exchange transaction (loss)

(2

)

(2

)

Interest (expense)

(1

)

(3

)

(42

)

(172

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(4,089

)

(1,415

)

(10,771

)

(4,759

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(117

)

65

465

65

Net (loss)

(4,206

)

(1,350

)

(10,306

)

(4,694

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Unrealized (loss) on investment

Total comprehensive (loss) for period

$

(4,206

)

$

(1,350

)

$

(10,306

)

$

(4,694

)

Net (loss) income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

$

(3,512

)

$

(1,184

)

$

(9,553

)

$

(4,335

)

Non-controlling interest

(694

)

(166

)

(753

)

(359

)

$

(4,206

)

$

(1,350

)

$

(10,306

)

$

(4,694

)

Comprehensive (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

$

(3,512

)

$

(1,184

)

$

(9,553

)

$

(4,335

)

Non-controlling interest

(694

)

(166

)

(753

)

(359

)

$

(4,206

)

$

(1,350

)

$

(10,306

)

$

(4,694

)

(Loss) per share (Actual)

Basic and diluted

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.74

)

$

(0.37

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

13,344

12,031

12,966

11,619

PORTAGE BIOTECH INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

As of,

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

(Audited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,603

$

2,770

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

672

2,176

26,275

4,946

Long-term assets

Long-term portion of other receivables

22

Investment in associate

1,372

1,735

Investments in private companies

7,409

7,409

Goodwill

43,324

43,324

In-process research and development

117,388

117,388

Other assets

38

36

Total assets

$

195,806

$

174,860

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

477

$

1,938

Warrant liability

159

1,120

Unsecured notes payable

150

636

3,208

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

23,606

24,050

23,606

24,050

Total liabilities

24,242

27,258

Shareholders’ Equity

Capital stock

158,294

130,649

Stock option reserve

14,225

7,977

Accumulated other comprehensive income

958

958

Accumulated deficit

(47,688

)

(38,135

)

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

125,789

101,449

Non-controlling interest

45,775

46,153

Total equity

171,564

147,602

Total liabilities and equity

$

195,806

$

174,860

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities (Note 17)


Recommended Stories

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Coinbase beats Q4 earnings expectations, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Coinbase.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2021. Lion reports its results in US dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

  • Etsy Earnings Topple Estimates As Active Sellers, Buyers Rise

    Etsy stock rose after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates but presented a first-quarter revenue outlook below views.

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's I

  • Why fuboTV Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) initially fell 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday before recovering. After digesting the company's recent earnings report, however, investors seemed to change their mind, with the share price up 2.6% as of noon ET on Thursday. Revenue came in above expectations, but the company reported a wider net loss than analysts anticipated.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

    The digital display technologist reported so-so quarterly results and unveiled a game-changing upgrade.

  • Beyond Meat Slumps After Sales Outlook Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc., the maker of vegan burgers, sausages and chicken, declined in late trading Thursday after offering a sales outlook for 2022 that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations -- another sign that the company’s growth is tapering off. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gai

  • VMware stock falls as outlook overshadows earnings beat

    VMware Inc.'s stock declined in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise cloud company's outlook for the current quarter overshadowed its earnings beat.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Alibaba Stock Falls As Quarterly Revenue Growth Stalls

    BABA stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed estimates as revenue growth slowed.