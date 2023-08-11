Positive Results Unveiled for Targeted CNS Cancer Treatment in Recent Study by Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, presented promising outcomes from the ReSPECT-LM clinical study at the SNO/ASCO CNS Cancer Conference.

The study assesses rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda’s effectiveness in treating leptomeningeal metastases (LM), it said.

Rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda showed effective circulation in cerebrospinal fluid for a week and had minimal severe side effects, mostly mild or moderate and unrelated to treatment, the company said in a statement. Next steps include FDA approved further dose escalation, it said.

“Our principal corporate goal is to dramatically improve the health and length of life of patients that have the most lethal CNS cancers,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “Similar to our promising Phase 1 and 2 data for glioblastoma, this most recent data indicates that LM, which is ten times more common than glioblastoma, may be similarly addressable with targeted radiotherapy using rhenium obisbemeda.”

