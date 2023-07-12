Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Johnson Matthey Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Johnson Matthey Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Executive Officer Liam Condon for UK£219k worth of shares, at about UK£19.95 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£17.11 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Johnson Matthey insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Johnson Matthey Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Insiders bought just UK£1.1k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership Of Johnson Matthey

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Johnson Matthey insiders have about 0.07% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Johnson Matthey Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Johnson Matthey insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Johnson Matthey you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

