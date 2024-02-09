Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy DZS Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in DZS Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DZSI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

DZS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Charles Vogt for US$220k worth of shares, at about US$10.98 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.51. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months DZS insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of DZS

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$832k worth of DZS stock, about 1.4% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DZS Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think DZS insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing DZS. Be aware that DZS is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

