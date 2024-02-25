Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Primis Financial Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Primis Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FRST) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Primis Financial

The Executive VP & CFO Matthew Switzer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$10.02 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$12.42. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$437k for 48.03k shares. But insiders sold 178.00 shares worth US$2.1k. Overall, Primis Financial insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Primis Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Primis Financial insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Primis Financial Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Primis Financial and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Primis Financial. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Primis Financial and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

