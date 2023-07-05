Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Pitney Bowes Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Pitney Bowes Inc.'s (NYSE:PBI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Pitney Bowes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Carl Grassi bought US$104k worth of shares at a price of US$4.18 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.56 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Pitney Bowes insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$3.72. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Pitney Bowes Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Pitney Bowes insiders own 3.7% of the company, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pitney Bowes Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Pitney Bowes and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Pitney Bowes is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

