Positive Signs As Multiple Insiders Buy Godolphin Resources Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Godolphin Resources Limited's (ASX:GRL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Godolphin Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Ian Buchhorn made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$84k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.042 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.038). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Godolphin Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Godolphin Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Godolphin Resources over the last quarter. Insiders bought AU$74k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Godolphin Resources insiders own 17% of the company, worth about AU$1.1m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Godolphin Resources Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Godolphin Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Godolphin Resources is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

