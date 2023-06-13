Positive week for The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) institutional investors who lost 30% over the past year

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, First of Long Island's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

If you want to know who really controls The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 55% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

After a year of 30% losses, last week’s 12% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of First of Long Island, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About First of Long Island?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in First of Long Island. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at First of Long Island's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in First of Long Island. FMR LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 9.0% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.8% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 5.1% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of First of Long Island

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in The First of Long Island Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$273m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over First of Long Island. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand First of Long Island better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for First of Long Island that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

