Post Holdings (POST) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended September 2023, Post Holdings (POST) reported revenue of $1.95 billion, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.63, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Weetabix: $134.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $126.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

  • Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail: $233.30 million versus $238.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

  • Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands: $1.01 billion versus $939.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +71.6% change.

  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $569.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $603.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9%.

  • Net Sales- Eliminations: -$0.30 million compared to the -$0.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands: $199.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.60 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix: $24.90 million versus $32.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice: $117 million versus $109.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other: -$23.30 million compared to the -$19.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail: $30.70 million versus $40.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Post Holdings here>>>

Shares of Post Holdings have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advertisement