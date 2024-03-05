Potbelly (PBPB) Was the Big Winner of Artko Capital in 2023

Artko Capital, an investment management company, recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, an average partnership interest in the fund increased by 6.9% net of fees. However, investments in comparable indexes like Russell 2000, Russell Microcap, and the S&P 500 were up 14.0%, 16.1%, and 11.7% in the fourth quarter. For the full year, the fund was up 1.6% net of fees while comparable market indexes were up 16.9%, 9.3%, and 26.3% respectively. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2023, please check its top five holdings.

Artko Capital featured stocks like Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Chicago, Illinois, Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) owns and operates Potbelly sandwich restaurants. On March 4, 2024, Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock closed at $14.06 per share. One-month return of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) was 13.48%, and its shares gained 66.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has a market capitalization of $412.785 million.

Artko Capital stated the following regarding Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)- 17.0% of Portfolio; $3.70 cost basis/$14.00 current price: After remaining flat in 2022, Potbelly was our big winner in 2023, up almost 100%, and another 30% so far this year. As a reminder, our investment in PBPB was originally a post-Covid recovery special situation with a substantial opportunity to change its business model from managing 400 specialty sandwich shop locations to managing 2000+ franchises as the company hired former Wendy's COO, Robert Wright, to execute on the strategy. Our thesis continues to play out and then some. For 2023, the company's same-store sales are expected to come in at 12.0%, while below last year's 18.0%, strongly above average in the Quick Service Restaurant ('QSR') industry in 2023. Additionally, shop-level margins are expected to be 14.0%, almost a full 4.0% improvement from 2022. While the average unit volumes (AUVs) are in the industry's upper echelons at $1.3mm/year, we believe shop-level margins have a bit to go, to higher teens, from here. The overall 2023 revenues should come in above $490mm or 9.0% higher than year-end 2022 while EBITDA should be close to $30mm, though still only 6.0% margins, with a lot more room for expansion, especially as franchised locations continue to be a bigger part of the mix…” (Click here to read the full text)

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) was held by 10 hedge fund portfolios, down from 12 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

