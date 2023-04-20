Potential Upside For Sacgasco Limited (ASX:SGC) Not Without Risk

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x Sacgasco Limited (ASX:SGC) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Oil and Gas companies in Australia have P/S ratios greater than 5.7x and even P/S higher than 1048x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

View our latest analysis for Sacgasco

What Does Sacgasco's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Sacgasco certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. Those who are bullish on Sacgasco will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Sacgasco will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as Sacgasco's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 126%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year revenue growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 0.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is pretty similar based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it odd that Sacgasco is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Sacgasco's P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Sacgasco revealed its three-year revenue trends looking similar to current industry expectations hasn't given the P/S the boost we expected, given that it's lower than the wider industry P/S, There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching the company's performance. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Sacgasco you should be aware of, and 5 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here